Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Variante Omicron in 57 paesi. Pfizer: "Terza dose vaccino la ferma"

00:03 Variante Omicron spaventa Gb: rischio 1 milione di casi

22:59 Covid oggi Francia, 61.340 contagi: nuovo record

22:44 Focolaio covid nel Tottenham, rinviato match con Rennes

22:23 "Braccio finto per vaccino, una protesta": parla il dentista (vaccinato) di Biella

21:53 Giletti, i no vax e il braccio di silicone: "Confronti in tv servono"

21:47 Variante Omicron, Ilaria Capua: "C'è buona notizia"

21:29 Champions, Atalanta-Villarreal rinviata a domani per neve

21:23 "Draghi leader più influente d'Europa"

21:04 Variante Omicron, smart working e mascherine: nuove misure in Gb

20:48 Champions, Juve-Malmoe 1-0: bianconeri primi nel girone

20:41 Musumeci inaugura il presepe nei Giardini di Palazzo d'Orleans

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

JinkoSolar Signed a 360MW Module Supply Agreement Focusing On Tiger Neo with Tadiran Solar in Israel

08 dicembre 2021 | 11.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a 360MW solar modules supply agreement with Tadiran Solar Ltd. - one of the major distributors in Israel commercial market, calls for the delivery of latest N-type TOPCon solar panels named Tiger Neo from 2022 through 2023. Jinkosolar's industry-leading N-type products will be incorporated into Tadiran Solar's advanced solar power systems for commercial, government, and new home residential customers in Israel. 

"This agreement marks a milestone in Jinkosolar's growth strategy as we lead the technology upgrade to the next level in all aspects and we continue to build out our distributed-generation customer base," said Mrs. Anita Li, the General Manager of ACPC. "Tadiran Solar is a well-respected market leader in Israel and we are thrilled to be able to marry our high-efficiency solar panels with their innovative solar system designs and product offerings."

The contract covers JinkoSolar's latest series Tiger Neo N-type ultra-efficiency module series which will be widely marketed and distributed in Israel in 2022, to meet the needs of all application scenarios for different sectors. The optimized temperature coefficient will perfectly work for the local environment in Israel. With the distribution segment of JinkoSolar panels, Tadiran Solar Ltd aims to become one of Israel's leading companies in providing a complete and comprehensive solar solution, while also expanding their local market share to push the development of renewable energy in Israel.

According to Eliran Twitto, CEO of Tadiran Solar Ltd: "Thanks to high-quality modules manufactured by JinkoSolar, Tadiran solar has accomplished the 200MW orders in 2021, which is also a milestone for Tadiran solar as a significant achievement on their effort. As part of the company's strategic plan to expand its activity, Tadiran solar is grateful for JinkoSolar's trust and confidence in the successful distribution of JinkoSolar's products and solutions in the Israel market and is committed to the best quality after-sales service to customers. The 360MW distribution contract for 2022-2023 will boost future growth and will hopefully lead to more strategic cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00606 en US Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Module Supply agreement Focusing commercial market Israel it has Signed
Vedi anche
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
News to go
Fermo, scoperto falso non vedente con invalidità
News to go
Olimpiadi, Pechino: "Usa pagheranno il boicottaggio dei Giochi"
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza