Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Palermo, muore all'ottavo mese di gravidanza: neonato in gravi condizioni

16:49 Ucraina, Serianni: "Scorretto parlare di denazificazione e genocidio"

16:46 Covid oggi Italia, 48.255 contagi e 138 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

16:44 Bonus 200 euro anche a lavoratori autonomi e disoccupati

16:37 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.951 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 1.967 casi

16:23 Covid oggi Basilicata, 518 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 5 maggio

16:21 Mascherine e covid, Crisanti: "Solo ai fragili, per gli altri meglio non proteggersi"

16:21 Covid oggi Fvg, 858 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

15:39 Covid, Oms: 15 milioni di morti in eccesso nel 2020-21

15:36 Lungo la Via degli Dei per sensibilizzare sulle spondiloartriti

15:30 Al via 'Passi di Salute', il cammino che sfida la spondiloartrite

15:10 Raid Pavia-Venezia motonautica, Montavoci, Poma e Ghedina presentano 70a edizione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Joffre Capital and Portfolio Company, investing.com, Commit More than $150,000 in Aid and Logistical Support to the People of Ukraine

05 maggio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joffre Capital ("Joffre"), a technology-focused investment firm, and its portfolio company investing.com (the "Company"), today announced a significant effort to support its employees in conflict areas and provide financial aid to the people of Ukraine.

Investing.com has more than 50 employees in impacted regions, and has partnered with Joffre Capital to provide logistical, psychological and financial support to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of its employees.  In addition, Joffre has committed to match the $75,000 raised by investing.com and its employees in financial aid to Ukranian refugees, bringing the total contribution to more than $150,000. 

"The war has been deeply personal to Joffre because of the team members we have in the region working at Investing.com," said Dingan Fei, Chairman of investing.com and Managing Partner at Joffre.  "We have been working closely with Company management to help make arrangements to move employees affected by the situation to a more stable location and to help families in need.  While money feels insignificant, we have committed to match the donation raised by investing.com's management and employee base to help Ukrainian refugees in this crisis."

About Joffre Capital

Joffre Capital is a technology buyout fund with multiple billion dollars under management and a presence across the US, Europe and Asia.  A technology sector specialist, Joffre devotes its full scope of talent and intellectual capital to investing in technology and technology-enabled businesses leveraging leading global innovation practices.  Its track record has spanned controlled investments in digital media, e-commerce, interactive entertainment, EdTech and enterprise software.  On each occasion, it has created unique strategic and operating value and elevated the invested business to break through existing ceilings. 

Joffre is founded by a group of entrepreneurs and highly experienced executives in technology and finance who held senior positions in Amazon, Baidu, Binance, The Blackstone Group, Warburg Pincus and Yahoo/Verizon.  Applying strategic insights, operating skills and sophisticated investing capabilities of a world-class specialist team in technology, Joffre aims to fulfill a unique capital need for entrepreneurs and investors, while create value for its limited partners.

About Investing.com

Investing.com is the world's largest financial news and data platform providing real-time data, quotes, charts, tools, breaking news and premium analytics services. With over 100 million monthly users in 196 countries and 44 language editions, and over 300,000 financial instruments covered, Investing.com is a top destination for retail investors.

Founded in 2007, Investing.com was acquired by Joffre Capital in 2021. Since Joffre Capital and the management team assumed ownership, Investing.com has completed multiple acquisitions cementing leadership position in offering best in class tools and information, and has become a leader in emerging assets classes such as cryptocurrency. With over 350 employees in Tel Aviv, Milan, Madrid, Tokyo, Seoul, Detroit, Shenzen, St Petersburg and Kyiv. 

Media ContactsSteve Bruce / Taylor IngrahamASC Advisors(203) 992-1230sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Joffre Capital and Portfolio Company the People of Commit More than People
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
Napoli, troppo accessi al Cardarelli: 25 medici minacciano dimissioni
News to go
Pmi, incentivi per investimenti sostenibili: domande dal 18 maggio
News to go
Champions League, la finale sarà Liverpool-Real Madrid
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Il giorno della liberazione è vicino"
News to go
Messina, sbarca dalla Calabria con 10 kg di droga: arrestato corriere
News to go
In Europa crescono obesità e sovrappeso, Oms lancia allarme
News to go
Pedopornografia, in 2021 casi cresciuti del 47%: 10-13 anni età più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
News to go
Ucraina, Stati Ue chiedono più tempo per ok a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Covid, allarme a Pechino: chiuse oltre 40 stazioni metropolitana
News to go
Mascherine sul lavoro, obbligo fino al 30 giugno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza