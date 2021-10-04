Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:22 Elezioni Roma, Calenda: "Non faremo alleanze né apparentamenti"

18:38 Elezioni suppletive Roma, Casu avanti

18:28 Roma: open bar, manifesti e mascherine per 'Gualtieri sindaco', in 2000 mq stile newyorkese

18:25 Elezioni 2021, autocritica di Salvini: "Paghiamo ritardi e divisioni"

18:17 Al Mec Museum di Palermo le 'CamGirl' di Max Ferrigno

17:52 WhatsApp problemi, #WhatsAppdown con Facebook e Instagram

17:43 Elezioni 2021 Roma e Milano, affluenza giù: sotto il 50%

17:41 M5S, su Facebook la rabbia dei militanti contro Grillo

17:36 Covid oggi Italia, 1.612 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 4 ottobre

17:01 Covid oggi Piemonte, 78 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 4 ottobre

16:46 Giusta e green, nuovo modello di società al Festival GenerAzioni

16:35 Vaccino Covid, Ema: sì terza dose a immunodepressi e over 18

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Johnnie Walker Launches New Keep Walking Campaign To Get The World Moving Again

04 ottobre 2021 | 13.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky[1] wants to inspire people to Keep Walking towards a more positive future with the latest chapter in its iconic global campaign.

The brand's famous Keep Walking advertising has been inspiring people around the world with a message of progress and positivity for more than 20 years and this latest chapter begins as the world gradually reopens after a difficult 18 months.

Leading the way is a TV and digital ad featuring an energetic and vibrant 'Anthem' that seeks to get people back on their feet and moving again – as they start to socialise with confidence. The new Anthem is an infectious, feel good mash-up of famous songs all about walking that has been created to put a spring in people's step as they head back into the world once again. The mash-up includes samples of songs including Run DMC and Aerosmith's Walk this Way, Loretta Lynn's version of the iconic These Boots Are Made for Walking and Lou Reed's 1970s' classic Walk on the Wild Side.

Alongside the Anthem, Johnnie Walker will unveil epic city takeovers, projecting inspiring quotes from cultural trailblazers, over city skylines and cultural hotspots around the world. The quotes from the likes of Grace Jones, Mark Twain and Ayrton Senna will be seen across New York City, Mexico City, Cape Town, Tokyo and Bangkok amongst others.

For over two centuries Johnnie Walker has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward; with this new Keep Walking instalment the brand wants to help inspire people to take their own next step by reflecting the energy, words and thoughts of cultural icons and pioneers who share that spirit.

Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, said: "Johnnie Walker has always been defiantly optimistic and a beacon of progress - that's what Keep Walking is all about.

"Keep Walking is two little words that say so much about positivity, possibility and resilience. After everything we've all been through in the past few years, we can't imagine a time in recent history when those sentiments could be more relevant."

The campaign will also see a series of local partnerships that will drive tangible actions that 'walk the walk'. In 20+ countries around the world change-makers and artists like DJ Alok (Brazil), CL (Korea) and Alfonso Herrera (Mexico) will join forces with Johnnie Walker to help reinvigorate social spaces like bars, clubs and venues as the world begins to reopen.

The campaign launch comes just weeks after Johnnie Walker opened the doors to its new landmark visitor attraction, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, in the heart of Edinburgh, Scotland, giving people a unique and immersive way to experience whisky and socialise together again in the brand's homeland.

It also follows $100m of investment from parent company Diageo over the past 18 months to help pubs and bars post-pandemic recovery, supporting jobs and communities around the world through their Raise The Bar programme.

1. IWSR 2020.

Assets: Anthem YouTube: https://youtu.be/0TlpDQjqB1kAnthem video: https://app.box.com/s/9hfavfdm30dnh9c4gb6ftnv7jxhelxjuMore images: https://app.box.com/s/ct4xbr8uubbpwb9x0x3o07287wi2coxx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640916/Johnnie_Walker_Keep_Walking.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Johnnie Walker Launches new Johnnie Walker world Moving Again latest chapter
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo al Nord, danni e disagi in Liguria
News to go
Pandora Papers, più di 300 politici nella lista
News to go
Mattarella, laurea ad honorem a Parma
News to go
Milano, due inchieste su incidente aereo
News to go
Parigi-Roubaix, trionfa Sonny Colbrelli
News to go
Calcio, Serie A: Napoli al primo posto in classifica
News to go
Amministrative 2021, seggi aperti fino alle 15 di oggi
News to go
'Ndrangheta, progettavano omicidio con armi da guerra e bombe: 5 arresti
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Expo Dubai 2020, polemica per il David di Michelangelo censurato
News to go
Calcio femminile, Fifa apre indagine su scandalo molestie sessuali
News to go
Milano, precipita aereo: 8 morti, c'è anche un bambino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza