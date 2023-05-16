Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:23 Francesco Totti diventa una statua di Lego - Video

15:17 Palermo, proiezione speciale nel ricordo di Battiato

15:15 Comunali 2023, Schlein: "Soddisfatti. Pd in salute, ottimismo per ballottaggi"

15:13 Ucraina, Putin e Zelensky dicono sì a missione di pace Paesi africani

15:12 Allerta maltempo sull'Italia, temporali e mareggiate: i consigli della Protezione civile

15:07 Missili ipersonici Kinzhal, per Russia "inarrestabili". Ma Kiev li abbatte

15:05 Influencer, legge in Francia apre la strada della regolamentazione

14:53 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, domani nuova allerta rossa e arancione

14:41 Mobilità, Altroconsumo: "Aumentano cittadini che si spostano a piedi"

14:40 Europa e Conference League: gli arbitri di Juve, Roma e Fiorentina

14:33 Maltempo Riccione, operaio bloccato in azienda: il soccorso dei vigili - Video

14:30 Ha in media più di 50 anni, identikit dello statale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

JOY GROUP Celebrates Its Debut on WWD Beauty Inc Top 100

16 maggio 2023 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JOY GROUP, the leading Chinese beauty company, has joined the ranks of the world's top 100 beauty companies and the top 10 gainers list in beauty for 2022, as per the recently released rankings by the U.S.-based fashion journal Women's Wear Daily (WWD). 

WWD, often referred to as the "Bible of fashion", is one of the oldest fashion publications globally, wielding considerable influence in the fashion industry. Since its inception, WWD has been a daily read for executives in the global fashion and beauty industry. 

Each year, WWD Beauty Inc. releases its definitive list of the world's top 100 beauty companies, based on sales in the previous calendar year. Recognized as the "Beauty Industry Practitioner's Guide", this annual ranking is one of the most authoritative in the global beauty industry.

In 2022, JOY GROUP made its debut on the WWD Beauty Inc Top 100 list, ranked 86th. The company also ranked 9th in the Beauty's Top 10 Sales Gainers in 2022 list, promoting the value of Chinese beauty to both domestic and global customers. 

Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co., Ltd. ("JOY GROUP") is a leading multi-brand cosmetics company based in China. The company encompasses two iconic cosmetics brands, JUDYDOLL and JOOCYEE. JUDYDOLL, ranking 5th on Tmall and 2nd on Douyin (TikTok China) in the domestic cosmetics category, caters to a colorful, sweet, and fun lifestyle. JOOCYEE exudes a modern, romantic, and tailored style for the Asian female consumer, ranking No.1 in the domestic lipstick category and No.6 in the domestic cosmetics category on TikTok China. 

With a direct-to-consumer approach, JOY GROUP now operates a network of flagship stores on China major ecommerce platforms, and 30+ offline monobrand boutiques. The company also integrated end-to-end supply chain capability with its own laboratory and manufacturing facility. 

In 2022, JOY GROUP recorded an annual revenue of USD 256.7 mn (RMB1.8 bn), an increase of approximately 30% YoY, achieving strong double-digit revenue growth and sustainable profitability in consecutive years. 

Since 2020, JOY GROUP has proactively expanded to overseas markets, gaining wide popularity from consumers in Japan and ASEAN markets. The company aims to further expand its reach to Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other regions with high growth potential.

MEDIA CONTACTChristine BianJOY GROUP Corporate PRChristine.bian@joy-group.comTo learn more about JOY GROUP, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/joy-group-china

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078037/20230515_110031.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joy-group-celebrates-its-debut-on-wwd-beauty-inc-top-100-301825773.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Moda beauty company based fashion journal Women's Wear Daily beauty bauletto
Vedi anche
News to go
Comunali 2023, i risultati del voto
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Gioia Tauro, sequestro record di stupefacenti nel porto
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
News to go
Commercio, dal 2019 spariti oltre 52mila negozi
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
News to go
Caso Orlandi, fratello: "Bene collaborazione pm Roma e Vaticano"
News to go
Meteo Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza