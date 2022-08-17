Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 10:08
comunicato stampa

JOYSBIO HAS DEVELOPED NEW MONKEYPOX RAPID TESTS

17 agosto 2022 | 08.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 JOYSBIO, one of the world's leading manufacturers of rapid test kits, has developed two new Monkeypox tests that deliver results in 15 minutes

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYSBIO, one of the world's leading manufacturers of lateral flow rapid test kits, is proud to announce the development of two Monkeypox tests, both of which deliver results in 15 minutes or less. JOYSBIO recently launched a Monkeypox Antigen Rapid test and a Monkeypox IgM/IgG Antibody Rapid test, both are CE-IVD marked. The antigen test tests specimens from human serum, plasma, whole blood, throat swab, saliva, or lesion exudate to determine if there are monkeypox virus antigens. The IgM/IgG Antibody test uses a few drops of blood to find the antibodies that a person's body created after the monkeypox infection. Both tests are currently in clinical evaluation in Europe and showed reliable results with infected patients.  More information is available at https://en.joysbio.com/monkeypox-rapid-test-kit/.

"On the heels of COVID-19, another global health concern, monkeypox," said Rick Zhang, Business Development Director for JOYSBIO. "Fortunately, we have treatments for monkeypox that can reduce the painful lesions and likelihood of death. We also have a vaccine for this disease since it's been around for a very long time. Still, before patients can be treated, they need to be properly diagnosed. Monkeypox looks like many other pox diseases. Our tests will be a great tool for healthcare professionals, especially when having limited access to PCR tests."

Monkeypox has had a historical fatality rate of 0.1% to 11% in the general population, but it is much more of a concern among children where the fatality rate can skyrocket. Knowing what one has a disease is always the first step to surviving it. With the JOYSBIO Monkeypox antigen and antibody rapid tests, getting those answers will be much faster and allow healthcare workers to protect themselves and the public better.

"At JOYSBIO," Zhang said. "We're committed to keeping up with all infectious threats to humanity. We will continue to improve our existing tests and develop new ones as needed. The sooner one knows that they're ill, the sooner they can take proactive steps to prevent spread and take care of oneself."

About JOYSBIO

JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an R&D-focused Chinese biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies high-quality medical in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) rapid test kits as well as revolutionary customized reagent kits to all parts of the world. JOYSBIO was founded by a team of professionals with many years of combined technical, marketing/sales, operational, and manufacturing expertise in this industry. JOYSBIO is a world-leading lateral flow test kit developer and manufacturer that supplied more than 200 million units of SARS-COV-2 rapid test kits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick Zhang at +86-130-7204-9899 or email at bd@joysbio.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
