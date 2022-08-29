Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 21:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:01 Us Open, Matteo Berrettini avanza al secondo turno

20:11 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Sinistra ha stampa che si inventa fregnacce"

20:05 Tromba d'aria in Salento fa volare ombrelloni e lettini

19:56 Covid, studio: nessun beneficio da colchicina e aspirina

19:55 Vaticano, Becciu: "Commovente vedere Papa farmi cenni di gioia al Concistoro"

19:44 La corda della Vara nelle mani di Salvini, ecco il regalo della città di Messina

19:25 Meloni-Salvini brindano a Messina, vogliono il Ponte ma sui migranti restano lontani

19:22 Bassetti: "Al 100% con Salvini, via numero chiuso a Medicina"

19:11 Elezioni 2022, Fratoianni: "Levata scudi su abolizione jet privati fa sorridere"

18:59 Paolo Berlusconi, maxi furto in casa della ex

18:44 Inter, Lukaku salta derby per infortunio: le news

18:22 Zorzoli (Aiee): "Ecobonus, risparmi e rinnovabili contro caro gas"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

JS Global Reports Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

29 agosto 2022 | 15.54
LETTURA: 6 minuti

Revenue Increased on a Constant Currency Basis as a Result of Successful Management Through Dynamic Operating Environment

Successfully Grew Market Share in Every Major Category in Which SharkNinja Operates in the U.S.

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a world-leading producer of small household appliances that operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, today reported its interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

"I am pleased to report that we maintained our level of revenue while navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions and after seeing tremendous growth in 2021 and 2020," said Wang Xuning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JS Global. "Despite global headwinds, we were able to grow market share in every major category in which SharkNinja operates in the U.S. The successful launch of new categories in the second half of 2021 also contributed meaningfully to our revenue during the first half of 2022. Innovation is at the core of who we are at JS Global. I am thrilled at what is to come as we remain focused on our long-term objectives while adhering closely to our proven strategy."

2022 Interim Financial Results and Commentary

Recent Business Highlights

[1][2][3]

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Conference Call and Webcast Information

https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/register.htmlhttps://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/notice.htmlhttps://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/register.htmlhttps://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/register.html

Those interested in asking a question during the live Q&A audio webcast can dial in:

After joining the conference call, participants can press *1 to raise hand to ask a question. Both English and Mandarin questions will be accepted.

Source:

1. The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, January-June 2022 vs. January–June 2021. "Cleaning appliances" include: Bare Floor Cleaners, Hand Vacuums, Robotic Vacuums, Stick Vacuums, Upright Vacuums

2. The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, January-June 2022 vs. January–June 2021. "Cooking appliances" include: Air Fryers, Electric Grills, Fryers, Multi-Cookers, Toaster Oven

3. The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, January-June 2022 vs. January–June 2021. "Food preparation appliances" include: Juice Extractor, Kitchen System, Single Serve Blending & Processing, Traditional Blending, Traditional Food Processor

4. Global Small Home Appliance Industry Independent Market Research, Frost & Sullivan, March 2022

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies.[4] It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (Stock code: 002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 28 years of experience and over 10,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

MediaEdmond Lococo, Managing Director, ICR Inc.JSGlobalPR@icrinc.com

Company ContactsVenus Zhao, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Compliance, JS Global LifestyleVenus.Zhao@jsgl.com

Adam Quigley, VP of Finance at SharkNinjaAQuigley@sharkninja.com

Investor Relationsir@jsgl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654172/JSGlobal_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza management Through Dynamic Operating environment environment June 30 as
Vedi anche
News to go
Energia, von der Leyen: "Lavoriamo a intervento d'emergenza"
News to go
Pescara, maxi sequestro di 130mila articoli contraffatti
News to go
Mtv VMas, premiati i Maneskin
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Mosca: "Suicida bombardamento Kiev su centrale"
News to go
Rovigo, anziano ucciso e fatto a pezzi: la moglie confessa
News to go
Nasa rinvia il lancio della missione Artemis 1
News to go
Caro energia, i piani per la riduzione consumi in Europa
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Paesi G7 "preoccupati" per rischio incidenti nucleari
News to go
Sequestrati 1.722 kg sigarette contrabbando, due arresti a Napoli
News to go
Pakistan, bilancio inondazioni: 1.000 morti
News to go
Tutto pronto per lancio Artemis 1, partenza prevista oggi
News to go
Migranti, emergenza sbarchi: ieri nuovo record a Lampedusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza