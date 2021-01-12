SHENZHEN,China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUD care, a leading high-tech enterprise in the field of smart medical and healthcare solutions, has obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the portable ward sRoom ("sRoom"), a revolutionary solution for patient isolation that enables hospitals to quickly set up emergency isolation rooms.

As a significant milestone and important recognition of the solution's reliability and effectiveness, FDA approval represents a major step forward in the global deployment of the sRoom. Currently, JUD care is in the process of obtaining relevant approval for the sRoom to enter the Brazilian and Russian markets.

"As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, JUD care firmly believes that our innovative patient isolation solution sRoom can serve as an effective tool in the fight," says He Wei, COO of JUD care. "Driven by our mission to 'Empower Healthcare with Technology and Commerce', we are committed to delivering effective, reliable, and high-quality solutions. Obtaining FDA approval is an important first step to help American healthcare providers and institutions contain the virus and ensure the health of its people across the country."

JUD care has already kicked off its International Partner Program to help bring the sRoom to organizations around the world. The sRoom erects a 6+ square meter single-person negative pressure isolation room in just 10 minutes, making it incredibly useful for health emergencies, especially ones involving infectious and respiratory diseases. Moreover, it is highly flexible and easy to deploy, with a reusable canopy that can be disinfected, folded, and stored after use.

With its ability to ensure instant patient isolation and effective infection control, the sRoom is helping boost the effectiveness of medical and healthcare institutions during this critical time. With its functional and highly-reliable features, it is an advantageous one-time investment that can deliver continuous value across wide-ranging scenarios.

About JUD care

JUD care is one of the leading high-tech enterprise in the field of smart medical and healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, JUD care possesses a complete R&D, marketing, and service network and more than 1,400 employees. Its products and services can be found in more than 3,000 hospitals in 30 provinces across China and over 35 countries & regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://s-room.clearofchina.com/, or follow us at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/judcare/ and https://twitter.com/JUDcare

