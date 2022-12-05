Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:20
19:24 Covid, vecchio farmaco potrebbe prevenire contagio da ogni variante: lo studio

19:11 Covid, encefalopatia e ictus principali conseguenze neurologiche

18:59 Covid, rare e non gravi miocarditi post vaccino nei 12-20enni: lo studio

18:44 Mondiali 2022, Croazia batte Giappone ai rigori e va ai quarti

18:41 Pd, Mannheimer: "Da sondaggi Bonaccini in vantaggio su Schlein"

18:15 Enel festeggia 60 anni, Starace 'guardiamo a nostra storia e a nostro futuro'

17:54 Terremoto oggi in Umbria, scossa di magnitudo 3,7

17:47 Pelé ricoverato, la figlia: "Non è in fin di vita"

17:25 Influenza 2022, "verso picco più alto degli ultimi 15 anni"

17:07 Tetto al contante, Pos, evasione fiscale: cosa dicono i dati

17:03 Superbonus, Fazzolari: "Niente proroga, a lavoro su crediti"

16:55 'A testa alta', presentato a Palermo il CalendEsercito 2023

comunicato stampa

Julian Anderson's 'Litanies' wins 2023 Grawemeyer music prize

05 dicembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Notre Dame Cathedral fire and the death of an esteemed colleague influenced the creation of "Litanies," said Julian Anderson, a British composer who has won the 2023 Grawemeyer Award in Music Composition for the work, the University of Louisville announced today. 

"Notre Dame burned while I was writing the piece," he said. "It was traumatizing to watch such an important icon of civilization go up in flames. The experience affected my writing." A year earlier, as Anderson was beginning "Litanies," Oliver Knussen, an acclaimed British composer, conductor and close friend of his, died, prompting Anderson to write the slow movement of the work in his memory.

Radio France, Hong Kong Sinfonietta, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and chamber orchestras in Norway, Sweden and Switzerland commissioned the winning, 25-minute concerto for cello and orchestra, which German cellist Alban Gerhardt and the National Orchestra of France premiered in 2020 at Radio France Auditorium. Anderson dedicated the concerto to Gerhardt in recognition of his special qualities as a cellist, he said.

"The piece explores virtually every sound a cello and orchestra can make together," said Marc Satterwhite, who directs the Grawemeyer music award. "It spans a vast emotional range and is constantly inventive, but always toward an expressive end, never for the sake of novelty."

Anderson, 55, studied with John Lambert, Alexander Goehr and Tristan Murail early in his career. Boston Symphony, New York Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra have commissioned his work, and ensembles across Europe and the United States have performed "Khorovod" and "Alhambra Fantasy," his most played pieces. In April, "Exiles," a piece he wrote in 2021 for voices and orchestra, premiered in Berlin.

A professor of composition and composer-in-residence at Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London since 2007, Anderson also has taught music composition at Harvard University and the Royal College of Music. In 2021 he was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his outstanding service to music.

Schott Music Ltd. publishes his compositions written after mid-2014 and Faber Music, those written before.

Recipients of next year's Grawemeyer Awards are being named this week pending formal approval by university trustees. The annual $100,000 prizes also honor seminal ideas in world order, psychology, education and religion. Recipients will visit Louisville in the spring to accept their awards and give free talks on their winning ideas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959367/Music_winner_2023_Julian_Anderson__photo_by_John_Batten.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julian-andersons-litanies-wins-2023-grawemeyer-music-prize-301692128.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza University of Louisville Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Music Composition who has won
