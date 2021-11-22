Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:14
comunicato stampa

Julius Meinl Sustainability Report 2021

22 novembre 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Coffee Company Outlines Steps Taken TO GROW TOGETHER, Towards a Sustainable Future

VIENNA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global coffee brand, Julius Meinl has launched its second Sustainability Report revealing how the company will further its commitment to making meaningful contributions to combat the climate crisis.

In keeping with the brand's philosophy that small moments, make big differences the Report details how the company plans to evolve its business practices by setting new sustainability targets based on social responsibility and climate action.

New targets include:

Central to the premium coffee roaster's sustainability pledge is the ambition to 'grow together' from farmer families through to final consumer:

GROWING TOGETHER WITH FARMER FAMILIESJulius Meinl has initiated several civic projects such as the Columbian Heritage Programme which supports economic empowerment for farmer families and continues to support organisations dedicated to the well-being of people and the preservation of nature including the Jane Goodall Institute, Austria.

DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY TOGETHER WITH STAFFDriving sustainability together from within the business has been Julius Meinl's mission for over 160 years and the brand furthered their commitment towards a better future in 2020/21 by supporting all staff throughout the pandemic and appointing their first Global Sustainability Manager.

DEVELOPING GREEN COFFEE TOGETHER WITH SUPPLIERSJulius Meinl has invested in robust scientific analysis of the entire coffee value chain by looking at resources, cultivation & harvesting, transport, production, distribution, and disposal helping to drive a long-term, collaborative stakeholder strategy.

GROWING TOGETHER WITH CUSTOMERSAs part of the assessment of the companies' environmental impacts along the entire value chain of coffee – from farm to cup - Julius Meinl has progressed its global sourcing of compostable coffee-to-go cups and lids made of bagasse.

Marianne Witt, Global Sustainability Manager, Julius Meinl: "Our second sustainability report, presents how we continue to grow – together. In partnership with our suppliers and customers, we have been able to continue to drive our sustainability activities further and are committed to support coffee farmer families enabling economic empowerment and education for future generations."

www.juliusmeinl.com/Sustainability

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687262/Julius_Meinl_Sustainability_Report.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687261/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg

 

 

