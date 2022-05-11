Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:44
comunicato stampa

JUMEIRAH GROUP OPENS ALL-VILLA LUXURY RESORT IN BALI

11 maggio 2022 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Group has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first stunning, contemporary resort in Indonesia – Jumeirah Bali.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9048351-jumeirah-group-opens-all-villa-luxury-resort-in-bali/

Located in Bali's breath-taking Uluwatu region, the resort provides an unsurpassed destination for those seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the island's magnificent natural surroundings.

Mr. José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: "Bali is well-known for its captivating beauty and rich cultural heritage that sets it apart from the rest of the archipelagos around the world. Jumeirah Bali is a first-of-its-kind concept that embodies the spirit of the province with our unmatched hospitality, providing guests a truly unique and memorable experience to reconnect with nature."

The resort offers 123 villas in one- and two-bedroom configurations, as well as a four-bedroom Royal Water Palace, all featuring views of the Indian Ocean and lush green natural beauty of Bali. Each villa features a private pool and outdoor living area with an open pavilion. The resort also provides guests with exclusive access to a private beach.

Designed to create a seamless flow between the architecture, interior, and landscape, Jumeirah Bali blends indigenous building materials with contemporary and luxurious comfort, to transport guests to an authentic Balinese haven.

Guests can also indulge in three signature restaurants and bars overseen by Master Chef Vincent Leroux. Scheduled to open in June, AKASA Gastro Grill delivers a unique culinary experience, with resident DJ and Mixologist providing the perfect spot to relax. All-day dining spot SEGARAN offers exquisite Balinese and South-East Asian cuisine, while MAJA Sunset Pool Lounge will serve as an ideal evening spot to enjoy cocktails overlooking the vast ocean.

Jumeirah Bali will also welcome Jumeirah's award-winning Talise Spa. Currently the resort has two private treatment rooms in operation, with the full spa experience, complete with the only traditional Turkish hammam on the island, opening in July. Guests can also enjoy the spa's additional wellness facilities, which include the sauna, steam bath and Vichy shower treatments.

Guests can also choose to participate in guided meditation and Yoga classes, utilise the modern fitness centre or enjoy hiking experiences in the splendid natural surroundings. The resort also boasts stunning infinity pools and kids' club for hours of family fun.

For more information and to discover our special opening offers, please visit www.jumeirahbali.com or contact jbareservations@jumeirah.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811635/Jumeirah_Bali_Resort_Ocean_View.jpg

 

 

