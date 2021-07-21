Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:16 Covid oggi Veneto, 457 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 21 luglio

12:13 Covid a Roma, Mastroianni: "Picco contagi legato a feste Europei"

12:10 Variante Delta, lo studio: "Johnson & Johnson meno efficace"

12:01 Uccide 39enne a Voghera, assessore: "Mi ha spinto, è partito un colpo"

11:53 Nespoli (Tiro con l'arco), 'Giochi di fuoco ma obbiettivo è una medaglia o anche due'

11:48 Mirabilandia sabato compie 29 anni e festeggia con una promozione speciale

11:18 Uccide 39enne in piazza a Voghera, arrestato assessore Lega

10:54 Sylla, 'orgogliosa di Paola Egonu portabandiera olimpica, ci rappresenta tutte'

10:53 Covid, Capua: "Non vaccinati ricoverati risarciscano ospedali"

10:48 Cartabia: "In carcere Santa Maria Capua Vetere uso insensato della forza"

10:41 Minniti: "Fondazione Med-Or piattaforma al servizio del sistema Paese"

10:32 Covid oggi Toscana, 306 contagi: bollettino 21 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Jung Aims to Make More History With a Hat-Trick of Gold

21 luglio 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Eventing Preview

LAUSANNE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After Germany'sMichael Jung won the second of his two consecutive Individual Olympic Equestrian Eventing titles at Rio 2016 he was asked what he had next in his sights. "Tokyo 2020 of course, and the Europeans and maybe the world title along the way!", he replied.

Germany’s Michael Jung rides his 2019 European Championship horse Chipmunk FRH in Luhmuhlen, (GER) and the pair aim to make history with a hatric gold in Tokyo (JPN).

He wasn't joking of course, because the 38-year-old who made Eventing history by becoming the first to hold European, Olympic and World Championship titles at the same time is one of the most formidable athletes in all of equestrian sport.

He didn't make it to the FEI World Equestrian Games™ in 2018 when his horse had an injury, but at the FEI European Championships the following year he took team gold and was just pipped for the individual title by team-mate Ingrid Klimke.

This is a man who sets the bar really high for everyone else, and if he can do the individual hat-trick in Tokyo then he will set a new Olympic record. Charles Pahud de Mortanges (NED) came out on top in Amsterdam 1928 and in Los Angeles 1932, and Mark Todd (NZL) won in Los Angeles in 1984 and in Seoul in 1988. Both riders partnered the same horse on each occasion, the Dutchman riding Marcroix and the Kiwi riding the legendary Charisma.

Jung also partnered the same horse, the mighty Sam, when coming out on top at London 2012 and Rio 2016. This time around he will ride his 2019 European Championship horse Chipmunk, and the world waits to see what more magic he can bring.

He'll be joined on the German team by two of the three athletes who helped clinch team silver in Rio, Sandra Auffarth (Viamant du Matz) and Julia Krajewski (Armande de B'Neville). However it is the French who line out as defending team champions, with Thomas Carlile (Birmane), Nicolas Touzaint (Absolut Gold HDC) and Christopher Six (Totem de Brecey) flying the flag for Les Bleus.

The British arrive as reigning world champions and with the world number one, Oliver Townend (Ballaghmore Class), number five Tom McEwen (Toledo de Kerser) and number 22, Laura Collet (London 52) in their side, backed up by last-minute replacement reserve Ros Canter with Allstar B, the horse she rode to individual gold at the FEI World Equestrian Games™ 2018.

READ MORE

Click here for more information on Equestrian at the Olympic Games.

Follow all media updates and competition results throughout the Games.

Images Images available on FEI Flickr for editorial use only.

FEI Social Media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, FEI-YouTube #EquestrianEventing #Eventing #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

About FEI

Media contact: Shannon GibbonsFEI Media Relations & Media Operations Manager Shannon.gibbons@fei.org +41 78 750 61 46

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578234/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578235/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Altro More History Eventing preview Möre preview
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo in Cina, inondazioni nella provincia di Henan
News to go
Rai, sì Vigilanza a Marinella Soldi presidente
News to go
Auto, è ancora crisi per il mercato europeo
News to go
"Niente vaccino, niente stipendio": la proposta di Confindustria
News to go
Università, Bologna prima tra le statali nella classifica Censis
News to go
Scommesse online, maxi evasione da oltre 85 milioni di euro
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi su: boom a Roma per effetto Europei
News to go
Ddl Zan, testo al Senato sommerso da mille emendamenti
News to go
Riforma Cartabia, M5S: "Va modificata"
News to go
Whirlpool ed ex Ilva, giornata di proteste dei lavoratori
News to go
Tokyo 2020, salgono a 71 i contagi legati alle Olimpiadi
News to go
Green pass, dosi e zone gialle: i temi sul tavolo del governo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza