Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 13:16
comunicato stampa

JW Player (JWP) launches the industry's most complete and scalable video platform solution for broadcasters

26 agosto 2022 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JWP to unveil new end-to-end broadcaster solution at IBC2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Player (JWP), the leading video platform for broadcasters, publishers, and video-driven brands, has announced it will be unveiling a brand new end-to-end solution at IBC. This solution makes it easy for broadcasters to deliver compelling digital video experiences, accelerate their streaming strategy, and grow their business. 

The complete broadcaster solution integrates 24/7 Live Channels and Studio DRM into the JWP video platform to enable broadcasters to stream videos (Live or VOD) with broadcast-grade performance. The addition of these new capabilities comes as a direct result of JWP's acquisition of VUALTO, the leading live video streaming and DRM provider.

JWP's innovative live broadcasting technology combined with advertising and subscription-based monetization capabilities, allows broadcasters to benefit from reduced complexity and costs related to video management while enabling them to optimize revenue. 

The platform also leverages JWP's partnership with Applicaster to allow broadcasters to develop their own custom OTT apps. Together, these new capabilities provide broadcasters with the flexibility and extensibility to easily stream Live & VOD content to any device or platform.

James Burt, SVP - Broadcast Products, JWP, said: "We're excited to bring our new complete broadcaster solution to IBC this year. By encapsulating the full spectrum of our innovative technologies, we're able to offer broadcasters the first complete video platform of its kind, reinforcing our commitment to our customers' success. It is powerful enough to stream the world's most popular events and shows to millions, yet simple enough for any broadcaster use case. Its impressive capabilities will allow broadcasters of any size to accelerate their video strategy and continue to grow their business."

Visit JWP on stand Hall 5 Content Everywhere — 5.G57 at IBC2022 at The Rai Amsterdam between 9th – 12thSeptember 2022 for a demonstration of its new video platform.

About JW Player (JWP)With over 40,000 broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven brands, JWP has built the platform of choice for companies whose business relies on video. JWP provides these companies with an easy way to accelerate and scale their video strategy and is the only video platform a company will ever need to stream video, engage audiences on any screen, and monetize content.

Founded in 2004, today JWP is one of the fastest growing SasS companies in the world with a vision to power video-driven businesses so they thrive in the digital video economy. JWP customers generate 8 billion video impressions/month and 5 billion minutes of video watched/month. JWP is headquartered in New York, New York with offices in London, England, and Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Contact: Amber ChawnerAccount Manageramberc@whiteoaks.co.uk+44 (0) 1252 727313 ext 112+44 (0) 7827 351644

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885944/JW_Player_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza