Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:29
K-Beauty Brand Mixsoon participated in the 2023 Edition of Cosmoprof Bologna

12 aprile 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean skincare brand Mixsoon (Parket Inc.) recently participated in the 2023 Cosmoprof Bologna event held in Italy from March 16 to 18. The brand, known for its natural ingredient-based products, has already been recognized by Amazon in the U.S. as an Amazon Choice.

The 2023 edition of Cosmoprof Bologna, a renowned global beauty trade fair, drew in over 2,700 exhibitors and 220,000 visitors from almost 70 countries. Mixsoon took part in this prestigious exhibition and successfully drew a significant number of buyers and visitors to its stands that took place in three different Pavilions.

'Healthy skin starts with good ingredients.' says Mixsoon. It hails from Korea and is known for its unique philosophy of 'minimalism' and 'ingredientism'. They pursue 'minimalism' by eliminating all superfluous ingredients and incorporating only essential ingredients that are good for the skin. They are 'Ingredient-oriented' brand by harvesting their own raw material in their farm in Jeju island. They have been making waves in the international skincare industry with their popular 'Bean essence' which has fermented soybean extract as a main ingredient. Mixsoon's skincare products are easily accessible to consumers worldwide, with availability on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon in the U.S., Sephora in the U.K., and Olive Young Global Mall in Korea.

At the fair, Mixsoon Bean essence garnered interest from the European buyers due to its unique formulation and unprecedented efficacy. Mixsoon's popularity among European buyers continues to grow, expanding to Italy, Germany, and Spain. The Korean skincare brand, previously seen at Sephora U.K., has secured key distribution channels in these countries.

From March 31 to April 2, it participated in the Beauty Düsseldorf Fair in Germany to continue promoting its brand and products to the European buyers and consumers.

Mixsoon's representative stated that the European CPNP registration had been completed for 50 SKUs of its products, making them marketable in Europe. The representative stated, "We received over 500 export inquiries from many European countries at the exhibition, which shows how strong our brand is in the European market." She added, "It is gratifying to see that the authenticity of Mixsoon, which contains only core ingredients with quality ingredients, is being recognized globally" The representative also emphasized the company's plans to expand its global distribution network to make Mixsoon's products more easily accessible to customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049661/Mixsoon_Beauty_D_sseldorf_Fair.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-beauty-brand-mixsoon-participated-in-the-2023-edition-of-cosmoprof-bologna-301792436.html

