Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:58 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 221 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 10 novembre

14:46 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Non rischiamo zona gialla"

14:45 Covid oggi Italia, allarme Garattini: "Stadi e aperitivi un rischio"

14:41 Covid, mamma no vax perde in tribunale: papà potrà vaccinare figlio

14:29 Covid oggi Veneto, quasi 1000 contagi: bollettino 10 novembre

14:25 Reddito cittadinanza, 'regola degli 80 km' in bozza Manovra

14:23 Codere, in primi 9 mesi 2021 fatturato a 499,6 mln (+8,5%)

14:15 Altroconsumo: mutui agevolati per i giovani? Banche poco informate

14:10 Ivas, uso ottimale accessi venosi è fondamentale nel percorso terapeutico delle persone con tumore

14:10 No Green pass, Lamorgese: "Vaccinati hanno diritto a spazi sicuri"

14:04 Covid oggi Napoli, 11enne ricoverato: condizioni "critiche e stazionarie"

14:01 Scuola, preside Gesù-Maria: "Asl non rispetta nuovo protocollo quarantene"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

K-fortified food for UN procurement

10 novembre 2021 | 12.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Relief foods made with Korean rice to be supplied to WFP, IFRC through B2G contracts

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSR Korea has announced that they recently selected outstanding food manufacturers to develop fortified relief foods as a part of B2G procurement project targeting WFP(World Food Programme) and/or IFRC(International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies). These products are also recognized by Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and especially, the newest products based on rice are making a headline.

The products are available in forms of fortified cereal bar, fortified porridge, and super cereals. Unlike the traditional wheat-based products, the new products use high-quality Korean rice as the main ingredient. In addition, other lines of fortified products that include GAIN-certified vitamin premix ingredients while following the international organization's standards are also being developed. Thus, the prospect that high quality fortified foods from Korea being supplied to international organizations is increasing.

In particular, prior to the development of these new products, technical specialists from WFP and officials from MAFRA, Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation(aT) held a factory inspection and in-depth meeting in regards to reviewing the WFP procurement. It was WFP headquarter's first visit to Korea regarding food development.

On November 1, 2021 at Seoul Westin Josun Hotel, IFRC, WFP Korea Office, aT trade corporation, Korean Red Cross, Korea Procurement Research Institute (KIP), Korea Food Research Institute (KFRI), BSR Korea (B2G Prime Vendor), and the selected food manufacturing companies participated in Korea's first-ever international conference for fortified relief food development. At this conference, IFRC and WFP officials communicated supports for new relief foods based on insect protein and Korean rice, which could be supplied to the refugees and victims of food crisis around the world. In addition, a seminar on the procedures of procurement and delivery to the international organizations, including registering for bidding, was provided through IFRC and WFP officials. The new relief foods will be introduced to the food-related department, and additional meetings will be scheduled.

The outstanding food manufacturers selected by the MAFRA, such as Soul Nature Food, have obtained all international food safety certifications that adhere to the strictest standards such as FSSC22000, HACCP, and GMP. In addition to meeting the international organization procurement standards, these companies have a long history of international exports, with strong R&D foundations

In the future, BSR Korea, together with Korean food companies, plans to accelerate their advancement in the international procurement market, including international organizations such as WFP and UN, by developing additional, new products that meet the needs of international organizations accompanied by active marketing.

Media ContactBSR Korea+82-42-476-2977koreabsr@gmail.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza K fortified food for food cibo be
Vedi anche
News to go
Genova, scoperta evasione fiscale milionaria commessa da compagnie aerotaxi
News to go
Cop26, diffusa bozza documento finale
News to go
Manovra 2022 attesa in Parlamento
News to go
Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino: 773 contagi
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
News to go
Covid Cina, la 'guerra al virus' della città di Heihe
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Rdc, "portare periodo residenza in Italia necessario da 10 a 5 anni"
News to go
Aviaria, focolaio in allevamento di Ostia Antica
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza