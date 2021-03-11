Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 08:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:12 Maria Elena Boschi: "Il mio stalker mi segue ovunque"

07:52 Covid Brasile, nuovo picco di decessi: 2280 in ultime 24 ore

07:42 Covid, Viola: "Sacrifici per un mese e mezzo e scuole chiuse"

07:33 Zona rossa e nuova stretta Dpcm, oggi incontro governo-Regioni

07:03 Lotteria scontrini, oggi prima estrazione: quante chance di vincere?

00:08 Zona rossa a Pasqua, regole come a Natale

22:40 Nuovo piano vaccinale Covid, c'è attesa: le novità

22:20 Vaccino covid, Biden: "Usa condivideranno dosi extra''

22:20 Zona rossa, Speranza: "Nuove misure contro variante inglese covid"

22:01 Covid Sicilia, cinque nuove zone rosse

21:42 Covid Puglia, scuole chiuse da venerdì in province Bari e Taranto

21:16 Usa, ok Congresso a piano aiuti Covid da 1900 miliardi di dollari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

KADOKAWA ASCII Introducing "InnoUvators," Esteemed Graduates of Renowned INNO-vation Program

11 marzo 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Showcasing Unusual and Inquisitive Minds of Modern Technological Era -

KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc. (hereinafter "KADOKAWA ASCII") presents, as part of the INNO-vation Program from the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), InnoUvators, showcasing the unique and intriguing technologies born from the INNO-vation Program.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101933/202103041812/_prw_PI1fl_Nrs6m0Go.jpg

InnoUvators is an ever-expanding collection of the brightest minds who have graduated from the INNO-vation Program. They are the creators of "something new from nothing," forming and implementing original ideas without being bound by any preconceptions. InnoUvators has begun in Japan, and efforts have been made to expand it overseas to further spread the dissemination of these wondrous ideas. Their technologies are shown on both the website and the YouTube channel below.

The INNO-vation Program, initiated by MIC, is a yearly opportunity for innovative minds of all backgrounds and ages to submit the ideas they wish to make a reality. The program has been accepting applications internationally. The program helps promote innovation across the entire world -- paving the way for a brighter future. KADOKAWA ASCII is proud to exhibit these technologies for audiences around the world in the form of InnoUvators.

With a brand-new website launched in 2021, each "InnoUvator" is showcased with interviews, videos, technology abstracts, biographies, and more. From the weird to the wonderful, some of the innovative technologies include a household carbon emission-capturing machine, AI to distinguish the sex of new-born chicks, new utilization of the fluidized bed phenomenon, a brand-new and unique musical instrument, and much more.

InnoUvators English homepage: https://innouvators.com/en/

In addition to the website, a YouTube channel highlighting these InnoUvators is updated weekly with easily digestible bitesize videos explaining the technologies and science behind the most compelling and unexpected technologies of the future.

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/innouvators

About KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc.

KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is the executing agency for the INNO-vation Program. KADOKAWA ASCII is part of a Japanese entertainment conglomerate, KADOKAWA Corporation. This program is part of the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' Strategic Information and Communications R&D Promotion Programme (SCOPE).

INNO-vation homepage: https://inno.go.jp/en

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN06436 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza KADOKAWA ASCII ASCII codice ascii Renowned INNO vation Program
Vedi anche
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza