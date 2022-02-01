Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:24 Napoli, 23enne trovata morta in casa a Grumo Nevano

19:19 Michela Murgia: "La malattia non è una cosa di cui vergognarsi"

19:11 Sanremo 2022, Saviano al Festival per parlare di strage Capaci

18:38 Da Pechino 2022 a Cortina 2026, Balich dirige cerimonia passaggio bandiera - Video

18:35 Green Pass 1 febbraio, regole banca e bancomat

18:07 Covid bambini, cure e farmaci: regole pediatri, decalogo

17:59 Covid oggi Lombardia, 19.389 contagi e 57 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

17:58 Cagliari, bimbo travolto e ucciso sulle strisce

17:42 Giallo mascherine per i leghisti del Pirellone, per Salvini è colpa del filtro

17:34 Covid oggi Campania, 13.857 contagi e 63 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

17:33 Covid oggi Italia, 133.142 contagi e 427 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

17:28 Covid oggi Piemonte, 9.988 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday, February 2, 2022

01 febbraio 2022 | 17.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) will host an Investor call with Agrico on Wednesday, February 02 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The leadership team will provide a deeper understanding of the merger that was announced Monday, January 31, 2022.

The key member's from Kalera's leadership team to present consist of:

https://kalera.com/investors/https://kalera.com/investors/

About Kalera:

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company produces fresh, nutritious, and excellent tasting leafy greens with minimal environmental impact. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Kalera currently operates farms in Orlando (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Houston (Texas), and Kuwait. More information is available at https://www.Kalera.com/.

Contact:Eric Birgeir@kalera.com313-309-9500

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza leadership team will provide host Investor call Wednesday Wednesday opzione di acquisto
Vedi anche
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
News to go
Green pass Italia, da oggi nuove norme
Sanremo 2022, Iva Zanicchi e il 'rito' della mascherina
News to go
Caso Marò, gip archivia indagine su Girone e Latorre
News to go
Migranti, Oxfam: ventimila scomparsi in Libia nel 2021
Sanremo 2022, Gianni Morandi di corsa verso il Festival - Video
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccini hanno salvato migliaia di vite"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza