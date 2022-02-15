Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Febbraio 2022
Kallik Selects TEKLYNX as Strategic Integration Partner for Label and Artwork Management Solution

Cloud-based label and artwork management software and services for highly regulated industries powered by Kallik and TEKLYNX solutions

AUCH, France, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for their label design and print automation software, today announces being selected as strategic integration partner of choice by Kallik to help power their Veraciti™ enterprise labeling and artwork management solution.

"Our partnership strengthens the mutual commitment we have to delivering industry-leading software, services, and support to our customers in regulated industries," says Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President.

Kallik's solution is purpose-built for highly regulated industries looking for an effortless way to manage all labeling and artwork, maintain compliance, and increase speed to market.

"For our customers, we strive to be better every day and continuously improve and partnering with TEKLYNX does just that," says Gurdip Singh, Kallik CEO. "They are an exemplary barcode label and design solution provider that we trust to help drive truly differentiated performance for our customers."

Request a demo of this world-class AWS cloud-based label and artwork management software.About TEKLYNX International TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. Learn more at teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

About Kallik  Kallik, the enterprise labeling company, provides regulated industries with a definitive, end-to-end artwork management and label management platform they can trust. Medical device, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing and cosmetics companies use Kallik to deliver trust in their labeling, integrity in their process and confidence in their brand. Learn more at kallik.com and on Twitter @WeAreKallik.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg

in Evidenza