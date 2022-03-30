Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
Kandao Meeting S Wins Red Dot Design Award 2022 for its Satisfactory Hybrid Meeting Performance

30 marzo 2022 | 08.54
SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Meeting S, a 180° Ultra-wide Angle intelligent video conferencing camera, has achieved a design milestone by being awarded the Red Dot Award in the 'Product Design' category, stands out among thousands of products from more than 70 countries.

Kandao Meeting S is the third-generation product in Kandao Meeting Series. This product line is designed to realize an all-around satisfactory hybrid meeting – clear vision, surrounding sounds, noise cancellation, and intelligent control, it has been widely used by businesses, NPOs, universities all over the world to set up a new hybrid working or studying space under the new normal. Kandao Meeting Series have earned many international authoritative awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, iF Design Awards, IDEA Design Award, Japan Good Design Award. Comparing to Meeting Pro, Meeting S is more suitable for small-group meetings, and it is light enough to take during business trip. This all-in-one camera features in its upgraded AI tracking algorithm, full-duplex audio system, built-in Android system, and innovative portable design.

The revolutionary AI 3.0 algorithm enables Kandao Meeting S to precisely locate and track the speaking person, and multiple modes and functions are pre-set to fit different scenarios. With the help of these hands-free features, you can set aside your controller and just focus on the meeting, it's the upgraded hybrid working solution you never want to miss.

A full-duplex audio system with an eight-microphone array and Hi-Fi speaker is equipped to produce a fascinating astounding sound. Thanks to the premium audio acquisition technique, it achieves a five-meter pickup range, you'll be transformed into an ever-enjoyable experience that would redefine your understanding of remote working.

Kandao Meeting S comes with a powerful standalone mode. With a built-in Android operating system, it is compatible with many major online conferencing software, negating the need for an external computer.

This isn't the first time Meeting S has been on the winning list of an International Design Award, it is also a honoree of the CES Innovation Awards 2022. But being approved by this prestigious award is another great affirmation of our innovative technology.

About Kandao:

Kandao Technology is a high-tech enterprise, adhering to the mission of "creating distinguished imaging products, enriching human life experience", and driven by the mutual development of hardware and software, Kandao is a pioneer in the field of VR technology, Ultra-HD cameras and video conferencing cameras.

Kandao sets a record for being the first Chinese company honored by the CES Best of Innovation Awards in the digital imaging category, and the first Chinese company that won Japan Good Design Award Best 100 in the camera category. Over the years, Kandao have earned many international authoritative awards such as the CES Innovation Awards, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, IDEA Design Award, Japan Good Design Award, and German Design Award.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776523/Award_Winning_Kandao_Meeting_Series.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
