Venerdì 25 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:56
Kandao Obsidian Pro, the TIME's Best Invention Winner Live Streamed NASA's Artemis I Launch in 360

25 novembre 2022 | 14.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Artemis I mission lifted off on Nov. 16, 2022, from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39B. MeetMo, Felix and Paul Studios, and FlightLine Films use Kandao Obsidian Pro to immersive livestream the NASA Artemis I Launching in ultra-high-definition 8K. It was a first-ever 8K immersive livestream of a rocket launch pushing the boundaries of the possibility in terms of quality, interactivity, and presence that provides audiences with an unforgettable up-close viewing experience. Kandao Obsidian Pro shows impeccable performances both in the dim surrounding before the rocket launch and at the ultra-bright moment when the rocket lifts off and brightens up the night with its 14-stops dynamic range and its eight APS-C sensors.

Talking about Obsidian Pro, it is a 12K-resolution 360-degree camera rewarded as TIME Best Invention of 2022, the Best 100 of Good Design Award and the bronze winner of IDEA design award. It is the first panoramic camera available for 12K panoramic photography, videography, and 8K panoramic live streaming, as well as the first with an electronically adjustable aperture and focal length. Quoting the comment from TIME, with eight spider-like lenses combined to deliver immersive VR-ready footage, this professional-grade Obsidian Pro is quickly becoming the new standard for filming or live streaming every angle of global events.

VR livestream has made events like stadium-scale games or NASA rocket launches more accessible to people around the world, while the resolution limitations of previous 360 cameras were why they haven't been widely used. So Obsidian Pro with 8K 30FPS and 6K 60FPS VR-livestream function was brought out as a solution. In-cam livestream and livestream through software, like OBS, are both available. It supports protocols like RTSP, RTMP, RTMPS, and SRT. It even has HDMI to maximally output 8K 30Hz making it a perfect choice for low-latency livestream.

In terms of stitching, it has in-cam stitching and stitching through software. Users are allowed to select an appropriate in-cam stitching template according to the distance between the main recorded object and the camera for a better stitching. Moreover, concerned with the different usage, stitching through software is provided for a more excellent output resolution and the possibility for optical stitching.

It even goes with live-stream software for remote control, picture-in-picture, resolution and bitrate adjustment, making Obsidian Pro a comprehensive and reliable live-stream camera.

To say, Artemis I is a bold step towards getting us back to the moon, and Kandao Obsidian Pro can be a bold step towards getting us closer to Metaverse.

https://www.kandaovr.com/Obsidian-Pro/

https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2022/6230022/kandao-obsidian-pro/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955471/Kandao_Obsidian_Pro_TIME_s_Best_Invention_Winner_Live_Streamed_NASA_s.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955472/Kandao_Obsidian_Pro_TIME_s_Best_Invention_Winner.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kandao-obsidian-pro-the-times-best-invention-winner-live-streamed-nasas-artemis-i-launch-in-360-301687239.html

