Venerdì 16 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 15:49
comunicato stampa

Kantar BrandZ™ Names Hisense within the Top 10 Chinese Global Brand Builders 2023

16 giugno 2023 | 15.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has once again ranked within the Top 10 of Kantar BrandZ™ Chinese Global Brand Builders. This is the 7th consecutive year that the company has featured in the prestigious list.

Released yesterday (June 15th, 2023), Google and Kantar selected Hisense for demonstrating its high-quality capabilities in globalization.

The two keywords that test the quality of a brand's global expansion are self-owned brands and high-end brands going overseas. The fact that it has been named as one of the top 10 global brands for seven consecutive years is due to Hisense's long-term commitment to developing the Hisense International Brand, as well as manufacturing cutting-edge products. Over the years, it has always insisted on the "localization" of R&D, production, and marketing to meet local market demand with high efficiency. In 2022, the overseas revenue of Hisense was RMB 75.7 billion, accounting for 41% of its overall revenue, with Hisense International Brand accounting for over 83%.

"To be a top-tier brand, we must jump out of low-level competition towards the high-end of the industry and expand high-end industries", said Shaoqian Jia, Chairman of Board and CEO, who also believes that high-end is the only right way to become a name brand worldwide.

Unlike previous years, the report this year shows that consumers in 11 overseas markets around the world, including the UK, US, Japan, France, Germany, and Australia, obviously demonstrate a new trend: consumers are looking for brands that can be trusted for both functional and aspirations. Only by moving from brands that offer price-friendly to user-friendly will we be able to capture the market and win new consumers.

From manufacturing to creation, from price-friendly to user-friendly, Hisense continues to launch high-quality products to meet the needs of global consumers through technological innovation, achieving the enhancement of the brand's global influence and sustainable development, and accelerating its progress towards becoming a world-class brand and first-class enterprise.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103898/image_5027250_36808891.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kantar-brandz-names-hisense-within-the-top-10-chinese-global-brand-builders-2023-301853093.html

