Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 01:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:10 Atalanta-Verona 1-2, crisi nerazzurra continua

22:21 Mariupol, sindaco: "20mila morti". Azov: "Civili in acciaieria"

21:48 Roma, si ribalta quad: morto bambino di 6 anni

21:41 Napoli-Roma 1-1, Mourinho contro arbitro e Var

21:11 Napoli-Roma 1-1, sogno scudetto si allontana per azzurri

20:35 Lutto per Cristiano Ronaldo e Georgina Rodriguez: "Il nostro bimbo è morto"

19:17 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia ha iniziato battaglia per Donbass"

19:06 Russia, nuovo colpo per marina: morto comandante nave Caesar Kunikov

18:41 Pordenone, cade in torrente: morto tecnico Soccorso alpino

18:09 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.614 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 18 aprile

17:59 Massacro Bucha, Putin premia soldati Russia per "atti di eroismo"

17:52 Cadono nel lago ghiacciato, anche bimbo in ipotermia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KAROL G SHINES AT COACHELLA CAPTIVATING THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE DURING AN IMPACTFUL & EUPHORIC PRESENTATION

19 aprile 2022 | 01.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar, Karol G, delivered a show stopping performance this past weekend at Coachella. Marking her first time performing at the iconic festival, the Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter added a new milestone to her career, delivering the best of her talent and participating on the main stage, where artists like Billie Eilish, Daniel Caesar, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Lil' Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd performed.

As she took the stage, Karol G was greeted with a warm welcome from attendees who euphorically danced to the beat of her songs. With a high-caliber production that was full of colors, light shows and dazzling choreography, the artist not only raised the energy at the festival, but also intimately connected with everyone present. The stage provided an immersive experience that transported fans to the streets of a Latin neighborhood, which was created as an homage to Latin culture and was accompanied by a band with traditional instruments of Latin music.

During her show, Karol G took viewers on a trip of some of her biggest hits, such as "El Makinón," "Mi Cama," "Bichota" and "Ahora Me Llama," as well as "El Barco" and "200 Copas." As part of her tribute to Latin culture, she also presented a captivating medley of some of the most iconic classics in Latin music including "La Bamba," "Como La Flor," "Maria," "Macarena," "La Vida Es Un Carnaval," "Gasolina," "Hips Don't Lie," "Despacito" and "Mi Gente." Further elevating her spectacle, she welcomed Tiësto to the stage to sing "Don't Be Shy" and then invited multi-platinum artist Becky G to perform their latest collaboration, "MAMIII." Finally, she closed out her show with a flourish, presenting her global success, "Tusa."

Karol G's participation in Coachella undoubtedly represents an extremely important milestone for her career, which further demonstrates her artistic growth. In addition, through her presentation, the artist delivered an inspirational message that celebrated Latinos and united international audiences regardless of cultural and language differences. Meanwhile, Karol G continues to prepare for her second Coachella performance that will take place next Sunday, April 24.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799109/KAROL_G_COACHELLA_PERFORMANCE.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN28174 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at COACHELLA performing at at iconic festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Russia controlla Kreminna
News to go
Pasqua 2022, via al controesodo
News to go
Addio a Catherine Spaak, signora di cinema e tv
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 17 aprile
News to go
Stop gas Russia, Italia verso austerity energetica?
News to go
Covid in Italia, 7mila bar chiusi causa pandemia
News to go
Ucraina, Papa invoca la pace: "Troppo sangue e violenza in questa Pasqua"
News to go
Pasqua, riparte il turismo: boom per le città d'arte
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, scaduto l’ultimatum russo a Mariupol
News to go
Covid Italia, ultimo bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Pasqua a tavola, in Italia piatti tradizione da Nord a Sud
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza