Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:43 Qatargate, figlia e moglie Panzeri tornano libere

10:40 Ucraina-Russia, Cremlino: "Occidente coinvolto direttamente nel conflitto"

10:36 Covid oggi Toscana, 275 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

10:11 Australia, papà Djokovic filmato a manifestazione filo-russa

10:03 Giorgetti: "Plusvalenze nel calcio? Non escludo novità su norma"

09:58 Tre anni senza Kobe Bryant

09:51 Cisgiordania, blitz israeliano a Jenin: uccisi almeno 5 palestinesi

09:27 Carburanti, prezzi in aumento oggi per benzina e gasolio

09:15 Monza, 15enne spinto sotto treno a Seregno: fermati due minorenni

08:44 Bordata gelida sull'Italia, freddo e neve fino alle coste

08:07 Terremoto oggi, scossa magnitudo 3.5 in provincia Forlì-Cesena

08:00 Bari, sventato sequestro di persona: 7 arresti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Karpowership and Ukraine Sign Energy Cooperation MOU to Ease Power Crisis

26 gennaio 2023 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karpowership has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with state-owned trader JSC Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU) to enhance electricity supply cooperation and to fast track the use of floating power stations to alleviate the nation's energy crisis.

Karpowership, which provides reliable and flexible floating electricity solutions across 13 countries, and ECU -- a purchaser, seller and supplier of energy resources -- will work alongside national and international organizations to develop and finance the implementation of 500 MW, enough to power over 1 million households.

Among the options being considered are for floating power stations, known as Powerships, to be moored offshore Moldova and Romania, with electricity connecting to Ukraine's grid via transmission lines. As a result, Karpowership and ECU will engage Moldovan and Romanian authorities to assess the viability of these two options.

''Karpowership is delighted to work with ECU to ease Ukraine's power crisis,'' said Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership's Chief Commercial Officer. ''Powerships are a fast, reliable, and flexible solution to the nation's electricity shortages, and we are ready to support Ukraine in getting the energy it needs as soon as possible.''

Both parties have agreed to hold regular meetings to jointly develop and implement the project and work together to secure the necessary permissions and approvals to collaborate with third parties, including international organizations, to achieve this.

''Ukraine's energy system has suffered 12 massive Russian attacks, resulting in damage to its power generation infrastructure and electricity shortages. While the war continues, building new power units to recover lost or damaged generation capacity is not a feasible option and we need to look for innovative solutions to the current crisis,'' said ECU Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Butenko.

''Karpowership technology allows for rapid deployment of new power generation capacity which will be transferred to the Ukrainian grid. We believe this can create a regional paradigm shift for solving Ukraine's energy crisis while the nation's infrastructure is being subjected to Russian attacks,'' Butenko added.

Karpowership already operates across Africa, in New Caledonia and Brazil and has been in talks with several European countries to supply as much as 2 GW of electricity via Powerships to help ease the region's energy crisis.

Its fleet of 36 Powerships connects directly to a country's electricity grid, leveraging existing infrastructure, and can do so in less than 30 days.

Powerships are cheaper, quicker, and more flexible than land-based power facilities and leave a minimal environmental footprint when decommissioned. They are simply unplugged and re-deployed wherever they are most needed.

Karpowership's vessels are multi-fuel enabled, operating on either liquefied natural gas, low sulphur fuel oil or biodiesel.

Because Powerships are delivered with all the infrastructure they need, there is also minimal disruption to local communities onshore.

For more information on Karpowership and its fleet of floating power solutions, visit https://karpowership.com/en/.

Media Contact:karpowership@actumllc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989974/KPS_ECU_MOU.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-and-ukraine-sign-energy-cooperation-mou-to-ease-power-crisis-301730926.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza state owned trader JSC Energy Company of Ukraine Ukraine Sign Energy Cooperation mou mou Londra
Vedi anche
Sanità, in Italia mancano 30mila medici e 250mila infermieri
News to go
Balneari, entro fine primavera la definizione del dl Concessioni
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
News to go
Sciopero carburanti, revocato secondo giorno protesta
News to go
Qatargate, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Omosessualità non è crimine"
News to go
Csm, Fabio Pinelli nuovo vicepresidente
News to go
'Ndrangheta, riciclaggio internazionale e truffa: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Grati a Scholz e a tutti i nostri amici tedeschi"
News to go
Bonus export digitale 2023, a chi spetta
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, sindacati spaccati: nuova riunione tra gestori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza