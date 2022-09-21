Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:40 Giorgia Meloni e i tortellini, la lezione - Video

17:34 Elezioni 2022, Totolo: "I centri sociali contro Meloni? Temo escalation"

17:30 Covid oggi Lombardia, 3.525 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 21 settembre

17:27 Covid oggi Basilicata, 169 contagi: bollettino 21 settembre

17:22 Crisi idrica e interventi strutturali al Festival dell'Acqua

17:05 Elezioni 2022, Ligabue e Accorsi diffidano la Lega per uso 'Radiofreccia'

17:00 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "15%? Entusiasmo piazze smentisce morte M5S"

16:45 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.059 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 21 settembre

16:41 Elezioni, Mannino: "Draghi bis? Dopo il voto sia Fdi che M5S non possono rimanere fuori dal Governo"

16:40 Ucraina-Russia, Borrell: "Pace mondiale a rischio"

16:37 Russia, procura Mosca: "Chi protesta contro mobilitazione rischia 15 anni"

16:33 Elezioni 2022, reddito di cittadinanza vale più di 3 milioni di voti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Karpowership Can Save Europe Billions in Costly Energy Subsidies

21 settembre 2022 | 17.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe inches closer towards winter, governments across the region have pledged hundreds of billions of euros in subsidies for citizens and industry to ensure that the lights don't go out.

While energy subsidies offer short-term relief for households and businesses, they are not a long-term solution to surging energy costs and the burden will ultimately be passed onto taxpayers.

One company has a solution that will slash Europe's costly power bills, can be deployed almost immediately and offers flexible, short-term contracts.

Karpowership can produce electricity at less than halfthe average price in Europe, at around 25c/kWh kilowatt-hour. Over a one-year period, this could save individual countries between 4 billion-5 billion eurosin energy costs, based on today's power price forecasts, via 2000MW of Powerships which are available to be deployed in less than 30 days. And the amount of savings will increase significantly if weather or gas supplies become more challenging. 

Karpowership's floating power facilities, known as Powerships, are cheaper, quicker and more flexible than land-based power facilities and leave no trace when they're decommissioned. If deployed at scale in Europe, they could save the continent billions of euros in costly energy subsidies, a debt that would be passed onto consumers over the longer-term.

Karpowership's vessels have duel-fuel capability, operating on natural gas, low sulfur fuel oil or ultra-low sulfur diesel, which ensures they are always the most cost-effective supply solution for Europe.

Its fleet of 33 Powerships connect directly to a country's electricity grid, leveraging existing infrastructure, and can do so in as little as 30 days. If the preferred option is to use existing gas assets, dedicated FSRUs are also available for immediate connection to its Powerships. This helps to maintain strategic LNG reserves and to provide additional supplies of the fuel for land-based power plants.

Because Powerships are delivered with all the infrastructure they need, there is minimal disruption to local communities onshore. They also leave zero environmental impact when decommissioned. Powerships are simply unplugged and re-deployed wherever they are most needed.

For more information on Karpowership and its fleet of floating power solutions, visit https://karpowership.com/en/

Media contact: Helen Robertson, hrobertson@actumllc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892389/Karpowership_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-can-save-europe-billions-in-costly-energy-subsidies-301629908.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Energia Economia_E_Finanza go out As Europe dont lights don't
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
News to go
Gb, Meghan chiede incontro a Re Carlo per "chiarire situazione"
News to go
Eurostat: "Prezzi del pane cresciuti in un anno del 18%"
News to go
Asti, minaccia bruciare casa dei genitori della ex: arrestato
News to go
Silvana Sciarra nuova presidente Consulta
News to go
Ucraina, possibile discorso Putin stasera su referendum
News to go
Sciopero Ryanair e Vueling il primo ottobre
News to go
E' morto l'ex ministro Virginio Rognoni
News to go
Alluvione Marche, procura Ancona: "Mancata l’allerta da Regione a Comuni"
News to go
Foggia, in auto con 26 Kg di cocaina: due arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza