Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 08:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:09 Corea del Nord, missile sorvola Giappone: scatta allarme "tutti nei rifugi"

08:40 Sole e caldo tutta la settimana, torna l'estate ad ottobre: le previsioni

08:21 Corea del Nord lancia missile balistico, allerta in Giappone

08:01 Grande Fratello Vip, Giovanni Ciacci eliminato dopo il caso Bellavia - Video

07:37 India, graffiti su vagoni metro: arrestati 4 writers italiani

00:03 Governo, Meloni studia squadra e chiede 'prudenza' ma resta nodo tecnici

23:36 Grillo battezza 'Brigate di cittadinanza' i percettori del reddito, è bufera

22:57 Grande Fratello Vip, Ginevra Lamborghini squalificata - Video

22:48 Verona-Udinese 1-2, friulani volano e sono secondi

22:43 Sospeso don Giulio Mignani, parroco pro eutanasia e famiglie arcobaleno

22:19 Elon Musk twitta "il piano di pace". E l'Ucraina si arrabbia

22:00 Sardegna, presidente Solinas rinviato a giudizio per abuso d'ufficio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Karpowership Offers Europe the Energy Security it Urgently Needs

04 ottobre 2022 | 08.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe is in the midst of an unprecedented energy-supply shock and its ability to source reliable and affordable power has never been so uncertain.

As winter approaches, the continent needs a solution that's flexible, secure and can be deployed almost immediately.

Karpowership's floating power generation facilities, known as Powerships, are cheaper, quicker and more flexible than land-based units and can be connected to a country's electricity grid in as little as 30 days.

Powerships are multi-fuel enabled, operating on natural gas, low sulfur fuel oil or ultra-low sulfur diesel, ensuring they are always the most cost-effective supply solution.

"Karpowership is committed to helping ease Europe's energy crisis and is in discussions to supply Powerships where they are most needed,'' said Karpowership Chief Commercial Officer Zeynep Harezi. ''Karpowership's solution is flexible, affordable and secure.''

Because Powerships are delivered with all the infrastructure they need, there is minimal disruption to local communities onshore. They also leave no trace when decommissioned; they're simply unplugged and re-deployed where they are most needed.

If deployed at scale in Europe, they could save the continent billions of euros in costly energy subsidies, easing the acute financial burden on governments and consumers.

For more information on Karpowership and its fleet of floating power solutions, visit https://karpowership.com/en/

Media contact: Helen Robertson, hrobertson@actumllc.com

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892389/Karpowership_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-offers-europe-the-energy-security-it-urgently-needs-301639420.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN91157 en US Energia Energia Energia Karpowership Offers Europe power has never been Europa trauma
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro bollette frena lo smart working, luce e gas costano troppo
News to go
Oscar, la Russia non parteciperà
News to go
Elezioni Brasile, ballottaggio Lula-Bolsonaro
News to go
Iran, la protesta arriva nelle università
News to go
Annessioni Russia, convocati gli ambasciatori di Mosca
News to go
Nasa: si punta a lancio Artemis tra 12 e 27 novembre
News to go
Ucraina, Papa all'Angelus si appella a Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Indonesia, strage allo stadio dopo la partita
News to go
Brasile, al voto per eleggere nuovo presidente
News to go
Cambiamenti climatici, dossier Legambiente
News to go
Energia, ministri Ue al lavoro per contenere rincari prezzo gas
News to go
Caro energia, Meloni: "Sarà priorità del futuro governo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza