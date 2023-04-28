Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KASK INTRODUCES NEW PRIMERO SERIES HELMETS ADVANCED PROTECTION MADE EASY

28 aprile 2023 | 10.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHIUDUNO, Italy, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KASK, the premium designer and manufacturer of head protection announced the introduction of the Primero series of safety helmets. The new Primero series is the result of 20 years of KASK helmet design and manufacturing innovations. This history enabled KASK to develop a new helmet that optimized key components, making manufacturing more efficient, while maintaining the comfort and safety that has become the brand's calling card. Primero was developed to provide advanced head protection that was easy to use for a wide variety of wearers in a wide variety of applications. To aid in this goal, Primero series helmets are ready-made to accept a range of KASK safety accessories – including many of those that are currently used with the Zenith X series helmets. Primero safety helmets are available in vented shell and in a variety of colors – including the popular Hi-Viz Fluo options.  

"When developing Primero, we wanted to make it easy for people to get into KASK," stated Marta Beltramello, Director Sales and Marketing for KASK Safety. "This could be people who are new to head protection, like those who do not wear a helmet every day, or it could be someone who is looking for an upgrade in comfort and performance."

KASK has chosen to launch the Primero, compliant with European Safety Stands (EN 397, EN 50365 and EN 12492), in occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28th, to highlight the United Nations awareness-raising campaign that focuses on creating a safety and health culture internationally.

"The really great thing about Primero is that it utilizes many KASK safety and comfort technologies that have been proven in real world applications for years," continued Marta Beltramello. "For example the external shell and internal shell system has proven to provide exceptional safety, while the moisture wicking fabric and new fit system technologies have delivered all day comfort to workers in many demanding applications." 

KASKKASK is the premier provider of advanced sport and safety helmets for performance environments. Headquartered in Chiuduno, Italy – with additional offices in the U.S. and Australia. KASK manufactures – in the U.S.A. and Italy – helmets that enable athletes and workers to perform at their best. KASK helmets deliver confidence in challenging environments, such as equestrian, snow sport, and cycling as well as construction, manufacturing, mining, forestry, emergency and rescue. The hight quality of the materials, combined with an extraordinary comfort, ensures freedom and awareness of feeling protected even in the most challenging and risky situations.kask-safety.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjRCDEK4x2Q Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064935/KASK_1.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064933/KASK_PDF_PRIMERO_EN.pdf

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kask-introduces-new-primero-series-helmets-advanced-protection-made-easy-301810624.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Sport Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA premium designer optimized key components Italia progettista
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza