Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 11:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:29 Vitalizio a Formigoni, Di Battista: "Indegna riabilitazione"

11:18 Vasco, stop a concerti 2021: nuove date e news biglietti

11:07 AstraZeneca, in Germania seconda dose con vaccino diverso per under 60

10:55 Ancora freddo e temperature sotto la media, previsioni fino al weekend

10:47 Giallo a Roma, 31enne americana precipita da finestra B&b e muore

10:37 Riaperture, Costa: "Già a fine mese condizioni per alcune attività"

10:14 Riaperture ristoranti, Bassetti: "Già a maggio e anche la sera"

09:57 Lavoratori spettacolo e cultura occupano il Globe Theatre di Roma

09:48 Modena, 73enne soffoca la moglie malata poi chiama i carabinieri

09:36 Covid, Forni: "In arrivo seconda generazione vaccini, almeno 20"

09:08 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, Rasi: "Casi ancora più rari di AstraZeneca"

08:50 Riaperture da maggio: le ipotesi per bar, ristoranti e palestre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky, WWA 2021

14 aprile 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim two prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2021 awards: "Visitor Attraction" for Kavalan Distillery and "World Whisky Brand Ambassador" for Kaitlyn Tsai. 

Kavalan Distillery gains 3rd ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ award by Icons of Whisky

 

Kaitlyn Tsai wins her first ‘World Whisky Brand Ambassador of the Year’

It's now the third time Kavalan Distillery has been named Icon's 2021 Visitor Attraction. This year's prize recognizes the innovation of a distillery dedicated to telling the story of Kavalan whisky. In 2020, the distillery completed its "Kavalan Garden Hall" by incorporating a stunning island cocktail bar, redesigned DIY Whisky Lab and tasting room that offers the complete Kavalan range and distillery-exclusive cask-to-glass whiskies. Garden Hall aims to highlight the natural environment of the distillery and provide visitors with an immersive space to experience the Kavalan brand.

Icons of Whisky's 2021 World Whisky Brand Ambassador award celebrates Kaitlyn Tsai's unique skills in promoting not just Kavalan, but also the land it's from. In Kaitlyn's masterclasses and interviews she eloquently explains how the natural beauty of Yilan County shapes a whisky known for its complexity, depth and smoothness. Time and again, Kaitlyn channels her passion for Taiwan's whisky into painting an unforgettable picture of a remarkable whisky.

Kavalan also scored a clutch of top medals in the 2021 World Whiskies Awards (WWA). "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" went to Kavalan's Solist Oloroso Sherry, and "Best Taiwan Single Malt" went to Kavalan Podium, making it the second time Podium has won this award after its 2016 win.

Judges on the Solist Oloroso Sherry:

"A real sherry bomb on the nose with intense Pedro Ximénez influence. Notes of apricot, sultanas and cherry compote, with some wood influence. On the palate it is floral, fruity and sherried, with raisins, peaches, plums, dark chocolate and elegant mixed spices."

And on the Podium:

"A very malty nose with soft spices, vanilla, caramel, dried fruits and a bit of tobacco. The maltiness continues onto the palate, where it meets classic oak notes, honey, vanilla, roasted hazelnuts and a touch of smoke. The finish is prickly and slightly peppery and smoky. Very clean, well balanced and complex."

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 450 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai+886(0)39 229 000#7164 kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486834/20210329_WWA_2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486835/20210329_WWA_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza has beaten out out claim two prestigious claim
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza