Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky, WWA 2021

TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim two prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2021 awards: "Visitor Attraction" for Kavalan Distillery and "World Whisky Brand Ambassador" for Kaitlyn Tsai.

It's now the third time Kavalan Distillery has been named Icon's 2021 Visitor Attraction. This year's prize recognizes the innovation of a distillery dedicated to telling the story of Kavalan whisky. In 2020, the distillery completed its "Kavalan Garden Hall" by incorporating a stunning island cocktail bar, redesigned DIY Whisky Lab and tasting room that offers the complete Kavalan range and distillery-exclusive cask-to-glass whiskies. Garden Hall aims to highlight the natural environment of the distillery and provide visitors with an immersive space to experience the Kavalan brand.

Icons of Whisky's 2021 World Whisky Brand Ambassador award celebrates Kaitlyn Tsai's unique skills in promoting not just Kavalan, but also the land it's from. In Kaitlyn's masterclasses and interviews she eloquently explains how the natural beauty of Yilan County shapes a whisky known for its complexity, depth and smoothness. Time and again, Kaitlyn channels her passion for Taiwan's whisky into painting an unforgettable picture of a remarkable whisky.

Kavalan also scored a clutch of top medals in the 2021 World Whiskies Awards (WWA). "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" went to Kavalan's Solist Oloroso Sherry, and "Best Taiwan Single Malt" went to Kavalan Podium, making it the second time Podium has won this award after its 2016 win.

Judges on the Solist Oloroso Sherry:

"A real sherry bomb on the nose with intense Pedro Ximénez influence. Notes of apricot, sultanas and cherry compote, with some wood influence. On the palate it is floral, fruity and sherried, with raisins, peaches, plums, dark chocolate and elegant mixed spices."

And on the Podium:

"A very malty nose with soft spices, vanilla, caramel, dried fruits and a bit of tobacco. The maltiness continues onto the palate, where it meets classic oak notes, honey, vanilla, roasted hazelnuts and a touch of smoke. The finish is prickly and slightly peppery and smoky. Very clean, well balanced and complex."

