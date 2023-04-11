Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:56
11:33 Tesla, il caso dei video privati: guai per Musk

11:32 Meloni: "Mare vettore di sviluppo e ricchezza, rimetterlo al centro priorità"

11:29 Champions League, Benfica-Inter: dove vederla in tv

11:01 Migranti, raffica di sbarchi: 700 in arrivo al porto di Catania

10:56 Eros Ramazzotti e Croce rossa, "pace fatta": cosa è successo

10:31 "Elisabetta mando Harry in Afghanistan per salvare vita a William"

10:07 Juve, lite Paredes-Allegri: cos’è successo

09:43 Fuga documenti Usa, "Egitto produce in segreto razzi per Russia"

09:08 Carburanti, sale prezzo benzina oggi in Italia: gasolio stabile

09:04 Ucraina, Russia avanza a Bakhmut. Arrestata spia a Zaporizhzhia

08:41 Meteo, peggiora da giovedì: weekend a rischio piogge

08:14 Berlusconi, notte tranquilla: nessun bollettino previsto oggi

comunicato stampa

Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky, WWA 2023

11 aprile 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has clinched the global award "Bartender of the Year" at the prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2023 awards for Kavalan Whisky Bar's James Lin.

Taiwan's premier distillery also won Distiller of the Year and Bar of the Year – Highly Commended in the "Rest of the World" category.

Kavalan also retained its crown for "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" and "Best Taiwanese Single Malt" for the third year in a row this time for Kavalan Solist Port and Kavalan King Car Conductor.

About James Lin

Lin gained his apprenticeship under Mr. Hidetsugu Ueno (Bar High Five founder), Nick Wu (Bar Mood Taipei founder) and bar leader Tony Lin (Testing Room by Draft Land R&D and head bartender). At Lazy Point bar he was ranked fourth in the 2018 Bacardí Legacy.

About Kavalan Whisky Bar

Inaugurated in 2019, Kavalan Whisky Bar is located in central Taipei and designed as a speakeasy to provide a multi-sensory experience that tells the Kavalan story. The bar serves a full range of Kavalan expressions, limited editions, as well as classic and specialty cocktails exclusively made with Kavalan whisky and gin.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 700 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit  www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact: 

Kaitlyn Tsaikaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Britney Chenbritneychen@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050504/20230410_______1__Global_use.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050505/20230410_______2__Global_use.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kavalan-wins-at-icons-of-whisky-wwa-2023-301793418.html

