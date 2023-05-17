Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Maltempo Italia, Meloni: "Governo c'è, al fianco di popolazioni colpite"

11:53 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, Salvini: "Rinviare Gp Imola"

11:33 Palermo, alla Feltrinelli nasce nuovo reparto International

11:26 Elezioni europee il 6-9 giugno 2024

11:18 Ascolti tv, Inter-Milan vince il prime time

11:18 Ucraina-Russia, missili ipersonici e battaglia aerea: ultimi sviluppi della guerra

11:08 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, Marche, Toscana: treni cancellati, news

10:44 'Obiettivo Esg', nuovo canale dedicato sul sito Adnkronos.com

10:26 Maltempo, Musumeci: "5mila persone evacuate, quadro complicato"

10:20 Migranti, Darmanin: "Modello Meloni e Le Pen non è giusto"

10:13 Francia, Sarkozy condannato in appello a 3 anni: lui ricorre in Cassazione

10:11 Ucraina, Russia: "Sostegno Usa potrebbe finire, già successo con Afghanistan"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kazakhstan Hockey Fans Unfurled the Largest Flag of Kazakhstan in Riga

17 maggio 2023 | 11.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIGA, Latvia, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey fans in Riga unfurled the largest flag of Kazakhstan. With this unique initiative, fans showed their support for the Kazakhstan national hockey team participating in the World Championship of Hockey. The event took place on May 13 at the square near the "Arena Riga" sports complex, where the first games of the Championship have started these days.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9170751-kazakhstan-hockey-fans-unfurled-largest-flag-riga/

According to the fans, this is the largest flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the world. Its size measures 800 square meters (length - 40 meters, width - 20 meters).

Duman Kozhakhmetov, a Kazakhstan national team supporter, stated:

"We brought the largest flag of our country to Riga to support our team. Kazakhstan has strong hockey traditions, and over the past 10 years, hockey has been actively developing. We have almost 40 ice arenas, and there are over 15,000 hockey players. This pleases us, the fans. We want the World Championship of Hockey in 2027 to be held in Kazakhstan, and the whole world would be able to appreciate our hospitality."

The Republic of Kazakhstan is a candidate to host the World Championship of Hockey in 2027. Kazakhstan is a large multinational country with unique nature and developed infrastructure. Kazakhstani fans are confident that their country can demonstrate the highest level of organization for sporting events, and visitors will be able to find various entertainment options to their liking, including tourism, sports, national cuisine, cultural events, and much more.

In the event of Kazakhstan's victory, the games will be held in two cities: Astana and Almaty. Astana is the youngest capital in the world, a modern developing metropolis that will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027.

Almaty is the largest city in Kazakhstan with a history spanning over a millennium, picturesque mountain landscapes, and well-developed sports and entertainment infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the 2023 World Championship of Hockey involves national teams from 16 countries. The games will take place from May 12 to May 28 in Latvia (Riga, Jurmala) and Finland (Tampere).

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077961/RIGA_IIHF_Kazakhstan_Flag.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077962/Kazakhstan_fans.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077959/Kazakhstan_flag_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-hockey-fans-unfurled-the-largest-flag-of-kazakhstan-in-riga-301827093.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Sport Sport Altro Hockey fans hockey team participating fan fans
Vedi anche
News to go
La Cia cerca spie anti-Russia: l'annuncio 'di lavoro' sui social
News to go
Caro bollette luce e gas, truffe in aumento
News to go
Andria, traffico di droga: 20 arresti
Maltempo, sindaco Pesaro: "Tanti danni e disagi"
News to go
Padova, trapiantato cuore fermo da 20 minuti
News to go
Giornata Mondiale Celiachia 2023, le iniziative
News to go
Casa, Ciriani: "Misure su caro-affitti in altro decreto legge"
News to go
Champions League, record d'incassi per Inter-Milan
News to go
Comunali 2023, i risultati del voto
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Gioia Tauro, sequestro record di stupefacenti nel porto
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza