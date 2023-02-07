Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:30 Usa, discorso su Stato dell'Unione: cosa dirà Biden

18:09 Verbania, sequestra figlia 20enne per impedire relazione: arrestato

17:42 Messina Denaro, arrestato il medico del boss

17:33 Meloni: "Donzelli e Delmastro? Non servono dimissioni"

17:11 Droga, cresce traffico cocaina in Ue: almeno 10 miliardi di euro l'anno

16:55 Sanremo 2023, Minelli vs Bassetti: "Non facciamo i medici per farci dire grazie"

16:54 Sanremo 2023, Associazione Utenti RadioTv: "Rai renda pubblico compenso Benigni"

16:50 Pio d'Emilia, morto a 68 anni il giornalista di Sky Tg24

16:37 Covid oggi Sardegna, 232 contagi e un morto: bollettino 7 febbraio

16:22 Terremoto Turchia, italiano disperso è Angelo Zen imprenditore veneto

16:17 Terremoto, bimba nasce sotto le macerie: miracolo in Siria - Video

15:43 Catricalà, il ricordo dell'Adnkronos a due anni dalla morte

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kazakhstan launches new Astana International Forum to address key global challenges

07 febbraio 2023 | 16.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the international community moves towards an era of increased polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan launches a new international conference, the Astana International Forum, to join efforts on tackling key global challenges. 

The Forum will be held under the aegis of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on 8–9 June 2023, in Astana. It will serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address challenges such as climate change, food scarcity and energy security, but not only. 

Commenting on the launch of the Astana International Forum, President Tokayev noted: 

"Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism. 

The Astana International Forum was created to respond to these challenges, prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system. 

Kazakhstan has a long history of advancing constructive international relations, serving as a bridge between East and West – and while this policy has been firmly tested in 2022, it has proven resilient. We have shown the value of cooperation. 

Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward – diplomatically, economically and politically." 

The Astana International Forum grew out of the success of the Astana Economic Forum. It was conceptualized to address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars are at the heart of the Forum's mission of "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress." 

The Forum is built on the premise that a culture of multilateralism must be rebuilt on a global level. As such, guests from around the globe are encouraged to participate in the Forum, as it has been set up with the goal of amplifying voices that oftentimes are minimised in the international arena. 

The Astana International Forum will provide a good platform to come together, discuss current challenges and opportunities, and to put forward solutions to global issues.  

The programme of the Forum, which will be announced in due course, will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, armchair discussions, and other side events. 

Registration for the event is now open and interested parties can sign up here: https://astanainternationalforum.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-launches-new-astana-international-forum-to-address-key-global-challenges-301740878.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Energia Energia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro Ambiente Astana International Forum Astana Kazakistan international community moves
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
News to go
Migranti, lettera all'Ue: "Sistema asilo è fattore d'attrazione"
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2023, come funziona
News to go
Foggia, sfruttamento migranti baraccopoli: sequestrate 2 aziende
News to go
Calcio, nei posticipi del lunedì 2 pareggi. Stasera Salernitana-Juve
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 8 milioni di rifugiati e 5,3 milioni di sfollati interni
New to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, oltre 5000 morti
News to go
Usa, attesa per discorso Biden su stato dell'Unione
News to go
Pnrr, report Bankitalia: nel 2024 circa 300mila occupati addizionali
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, si aggrava bilancio vittime
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza