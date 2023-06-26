Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
17:26 Giornata contro droghe, Meloni: "No a serie tv con spacciatori eroi"

17:04 Covid, effetto virus sui maschi: anche dopo 3 mesi meno spermatozoi e più lenti

16:56 Torino, incendio appartamento a Collegno: muore donna

16:45 Maltempo: Ismea, dal 3 luglio attivi i prestiti a tasso zero per le pmi agricole e della pesca

16:36 Incidente Casal Palocco, perché lo youtuber Matteo Di Pietro è ai domiciliari

16:34 Ciampino, ubriaco e drogato alla guida del bus della gita: autista denunciato

16:26 Incidente Casal Palocco, "youtuber andava a oltre 120 km/h con suv"

16:21 Incidente sulla Palermo-Sciacca, scontro camion-auto: 4 feriti

16:11 Cagliari, al via II edizione Master del Tyrrhenian Lab promosso da Terna

16:01 Icardi al Milan? L'indizio social di Wanda Nara

15:46 Wagner, "golpe Prigozhin sarebbe fallito": i numeri

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Kazakh Tennis Player Wins Prestigious ATP 500 title, Soars in World Rankings

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazakhstan's No. 1 and the leader of the national men's team, Alexander Bublik, has won a prestigious Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament in Halle, Germany.

In the final, Bublik defeated the world's No. 7, Russian Andrey Rublev, in a hard-fought match – 6:3, 3:6, 6:3. The game was played on grass and lasted 1 hour and 35 minutes. Bublik has aced 21 times and won two break points out of six.

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, commented on Bublik's success by saying: "Congratulations to Alexander Bublik on the next step in his tennis career – the first ATP 500 title. He achieved a great victory for himself and for the sake of tennis development in our country, as he is a role model for the younger generation."

It is a second major career ATP singles title for the Kazakh tennis player and his first success at an ATP-500 tournament.

With the Terra Wortmann Open victory, he climbed to his highest-ever 26th place in the ATP rankings. His earlier highest ranking was No 30 achieved in February 2022.

Mr Utemuratov also noted "On his way to the final match, [Bublik] took over some very strong opponents, and in the final, with a maximum effort, he defeated world's No 7, Andrey Rublev. I wish our No 1 player, Alexander Bublik, further success and new achievements!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140621/Kazakhstan_Tennis_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/4135900/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-tennis-federation-kazakh-tennis-player-wins-prestigious-atp-500-title-soars-in-world-rankings-301863411.html

