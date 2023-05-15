Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:47 Sfida a Padel tra Sinner e Totti al Foro Italico, l'ex giallorosso 'magari avere il braccio di Jannik'

16:45 Come sta la lingua italiana? Ecco cosa dice la Crusca

16:36 Troppo sale, gli italiani ne consumano quasi il doppio dei limiti Oms

16:33 Caso Montante, teste: "Mai subito pressioni da De Felice"

16:29 Elezioni amministrative 2023, sorpreso a fotografare scheda: denunciato

16:23 Ictus prima causa di disabilità in Italia, ogni anno colpite 185mila persone

15:55 Philip Morris Italia, cambio ai vertici

15:44 Economia italiana, buone notizie da Ue ma pesa l'incognita Moody's

15:41 Lavoro, i comportamenti dei colleghi più odiati in ufficio

15:29 Austria, voce di Hitler risuona in altoparlanti treno per Vienna

15:22 Internazionali d'Italia 2023, Alcaraz eliminato dal numero 135 del mondo

15:01 Procura Milano chiede 5 anni e 6 mesi per eurodeputata Lara Comi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kazakstan Tennis Federation: Kazakhstan Junior Boys and Girls Teams Reach Under 16 World Championship Finals

15 maggio 2023 | 16.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the country's history, the Kazakhstan Junior Boys and Girls Tennis Teams made it to the 16 and under World Championship Finals. The finals will be held in the Autumn in Cordoba, Spain, where the girls will compete in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup and the boys in the Junior Davis Cup.

The Asia Oceania Qualifying events were held in Kazakhstan for the first time in the Beeline Tennis Center in Shymkent. The boys and girls teams performed exceptionally against some very strong tennis nations. The girls team first beat Chinese Taipei in the quarter finals and followed this with a milestone win against Australia, five-time Junior Billie Jean King champions. The team lost only to Japan 2-1 in a hard-fought final match decided by the doubles. The Kazakh boys team fought their way through a tough group beating Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, and New Zealand to qualify for the quarter finals where they beat six-time champions, Australia, 2-0 to qualify for the World Finals.

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, congratulated the teams:

"Congratulations to our boys and girls and to the captains for making it to the World finals of these flagship ITF junior team events for the first time. This is an incredible achievement, reflecting on all of the hard work of our young players and their coaches and the KTF player development team". Bulat Utemuratov also noted; "This success of the junior national teams, shows how much the level of tennis has improved and provides the motivation for KTF to continue investing in the development of tennis in Kazakhstan. It inspires our younger players to keep practicing and striving for international success".

The up-and-coming stars on Kazakhstan's girls junior team were Ariana Gogulina, Polina Sleptsova, and Anastasia Krymkova. The boys team included Amir Omarkhanov, Zangar Nurlanuly, and Damir Zhalgasbay. The captains of the teams were Yaroslava Shvedova, former Grand Slam Champion, and top coach Sergey Kvak. The National Teams to participate in the World Championship Finals will be announced by KTF in September.  

The Junior Billie Jean King Cup and the Junior Davis Cup, organized annually by the International Tennis Federation, are the most important international team competitions for tennis players aged 16 and under.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077000/Davis_Cup_large.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077001/Billie_Jean_cup.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakstan-tennis-federation-kazakhstan-junior-boys-and-girls-teams-reach-under-16-world-championship-finals-301824721.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00336 en US Sport Sport ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero AltroAltro girls will girls Tennis Teams Kazakistan World Championship Finals
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
News to go
Elezioni in Turchia, dopo 20 anni poter Erdogan vacilla
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2023, si vota fino alle 15
News to go
Trasporto aereo, i dati Enac
News to go
Alpini, quasi 90mila penne nere sfilano a Udine
News to go
La musica torna su Instagram e Facebook
News to go
G7: "L'economia tiene, ma occorre rimanere vigili"
News to go
Superbollo, governo al lavoro per lo stop
News to go
Famiglia monogenitoriale, l'11,5% è a rischio povertà
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza