Kazarian Foundation Selects Portugal for European HQ

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation (Kazarian Foundation), a U.S. mid-size non-profit focused on Government Financial Management (GFM) has selected Portugal as the location for its first European headquarters.

The Kazarian Foundation's core competency is to improve Government Financial Management (GFM) and Government Total Balance Sheet (GTBS) literacy.

The Kazarian Foundation seeks to educate both key stakeholders and citizens on the importance of GFM and GTBS literacy through conferences, presentations, communications, articles, master classes, and white papers.

"The Kazarian Foundation cares about Government Financial Management because government financial decisions directly affect the probability of debt, currency, and financial crises, which have a disproportionally large impact on society's most disadvantaged."

The Kazarian Foundation created the Citizens' Wealth Framework 2023, with 10 KPIs that provide a true and fair picture of government financial performance, that is both "a quantum leap in government financial performance management" and "the greatest advance in sovereign risk analysis".

The Foundation and its affiliate JI-Analytics will start in June hiring 10 part-time and full-time instructors, compensated at the high-end of rates paid by multi-national NGOs.

Advisors will be retained to recommend the city or region within Portugal and the entity's corporate structure.

The Kazarian Foundation's spending since its founding plus year-end 2022 assets is over a quarter-billion US dollars (US$278 million). Year-end 2022 assets were $208 million.

The Kazarian Foundation is named in recognition of two outstanding Armenian immigrants to the United States of America who both survived, but lost members of their families, during the first genocide of the 20th century, the Armenian Genocide. Charles Kazarian served with distinction in the French Foreign Legion during World War I as an Armenian Gamavor to show his gratitude to the people of France who welcomed survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Agnes Kazarian inspired her family and all those blessed to know her with the most valuable Armenian Christian wisdoms.

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation (www.kazarianfoundation.org) is philanthropically supported by Japonica Partners (www.japonica.com) and JI-Analytics (www.jianalytics.com).

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation1629 K Street NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20006T/ +1 202 449 9600 E/ info@kazarianfoundation.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazarian-foundation-selects-portugal-for-european-hq-301822923.html