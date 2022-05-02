Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:07 Mourinho-Lazio, scintille dopo gol Acerbi

12:02 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 2 maggio

11:56 Covid oggi Toscana, 730 contagi: bollettino 2 maggio

11:55 Ucraina, Russia: "Abbattuti 10 droni e un caccia Kiev"

11:54 Covid oggi Fvg, 191 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 2 maggio

11:48 Ucraina, Kiev: "Lavrov offensivo per Zelensky, Israele e popolo ebraico"

11:38 Lavrov, protesta Comunità Ebraica: "Affermazioni deliranti e pericolose"

11:29 Rieti, insulti razzisti a minorenne: denunciate coetanee

11:28 Concerto 1 maggio, Ordine medici Roma: "Mascherina avrebbe aiutato"

11:23 "Il fantasma di Kiev non esiste", Ucraina sfata il mito del superpilota

11:13 Omicron 4 e 5, Bassetti: "Da dati Sudafrica meno aggressive della 1"

10:46 Covid Germania oggi, nessun morto: prima volta da settembre 2020

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kedrion Biopharma redeems €200m of its notes that fall due in 2022

02 maggio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Executive Chairman Paolo Marcucci: "We are poised for international growth"

LUCCA, Italy, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, the Italian biopharmaceuticals group, has redeemed €200m euros of its notes that fall due in 2022, slightly less than three months ahead of their maturity date.  The notes, which were issued in 2017, were part of a larger borrowing that the company has now fully repaid.

 

 

The company said its board decided on the early redemption in April 2022, ahead of the maturity date of July 12, 2022 as part of its wider financial strategy. Kedrion described the move, made in consultation with its new investment partner Permira, as part of a set of steps which will see the company focused on keeping its debt exposure at moderate levels while aiming for international growth.

Paolo Marcucci, Kedrion's Executive Chairman, said he was pleased with recent developments in the group, and with the Marcucci family's new partnership with Permira. "Together we are poised for growth, we are committed to future investment, and we look forward to significant international expansion in the near future, especially in North America." Marcucci added: "I am pleased that Kedrion is moving in the right direction. With a strong balance sheet and an array of new growth opportunities before us, we are ready for our next phase as a global player in the biopharmaceuticals sector."

Last January, Permira, the global private equity firm, said that funds advised by Permira had entered into a partnership agreement with Kedrion's existing shareholders (the Marcucci family) to jointly acquire and combine Kedrion and BPL into one group. The combination will create a global player for medicines derived from human blood plasma, to treat patients with rare and life threatening conditions.

Kedrion, headquartered in Tuscany, Italy, brings an extensive portfolio of 21 products and over 600 marketing authorizations around the world. Kedrion was established in 2001 but has roots in the Italian pharmaceutical industry dating back to the 1960s. Under the leadership of multiple generations of the Marcucci family, Kedrion has evolved from its deep Italian heritage to become a global vertically integrated platform with a commercial footprint reaching over 100 countries, of which 80% is through direct sales.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808003/Kedrion_Biopharma.jpgLogo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662083/Kedrion_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza fall due its notes that notes blocchetto
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prezzo olio girasole alle stelle: occhio a frodi
News to go
'Ndrangheta, operazione 'Jonica' nel crotonese: 10 misure cautelari
News to go
Giustizia, un giorno di sciopero dei magistrati contro riforma Cartabia
News to go
Bucha e Bergamo presto gemellate
News to go
Covid, 3 volte più letale influenza e il doppio più costoso: lo studio
News to go
Bucha, corpi di 3 uomini torturati trovati in un pozzo
News to go
Sicilia, sondaggio Youtrend: "Per 58 per cento elettori vincerà Musumeci"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrata 1 tonnellata di sigarette
News to go
Meteo, previsioni sabato 30 aprile
News to go
Cognome madre a figlio, arriva primo provvedimento dopo Consulta
News to go
Pil e inflazione, i dati dell'Istat
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza