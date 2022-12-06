Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Kedrion strengthens its network of plasma collection centers

06 dicembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Five centers acquired in the Czech Republic

LUCCA, Italy, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for use in treating serious diseases and conditions, has announced the acquisition of Czech companies UNICAplasma s.r.o and UNICAplasma Morava s.r.o., which operate five plasma collection centers in the Czech Republic.

The centres, which have an annual collection capacity of approximately 70,000 liters, are managed throughout the entire territory of the Czech Republic under two different brands: UNICAplasma in Prague and Mojeplazma in Kladno, Ostrava, Frýdek-Místek and Český Těšín.

«We believe that this acquisition will greatly enhance the value of our company - stated Paolo Marcucci, Kedrion Chairman and CEO - allowing us to become a player in the collection of plasma in Europe. Through this operation we will be able to secure an increasing amount of high quality plasma for our production plants, this unique and special raw material for the production of crucial plasma-derived products to prevent and treat rare and debilitating conditions».

«We are very proud to add these new companies to the Kedrion group - added Paolo Marcucci - and we welcome all new employees into our corporate family. A special welcome also goes to donors: their contribution is vital in helping to provide life-improving and life-saving therapies to the growing number of patients that we serve around the world».

The centers will continue to be managed by Milan Maly, one of the pioneers in the industry in the Czech Republic (the center in Prague began operations in 2008). Mr. Maly is also the founder and the chairperson of the Czech Association of Plasma and chairman of the European Plasma Alliance (EPA), the European plasma collectors association.

About Kedrion

Kedrion is a biopharmaceutical company founded in Italy that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute worldwide plasma-derived therapies for use in treating patients suffering from Hemophilia, Primary Immunodeficiencies and other serious illnesses.

In 2022, Kedrion has joined forces with BPL (Bio Products Laboratory). Based in the United Kingdom, BPL operates a targeted portfolio of successful plasma-derived products to treat rare diseases. The company is the world's 5th top player in the field of plasma-derived products.

kedrion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736227/Kedrion_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kedrion-strengthens-its-network-of-plasma-collection-centers-301695664.html

