Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:27 Latina, respinto ricorso Coletta: si torna al voto in 22 sezioni

16:17 Omicidio Vassallo, svolta nell'inchiesta: 9 indagati

16:04 E' morto Bernard Cribbins, attore di 'Doctor Who' aveva 93 anni

15:52 Federugby e Credito Sportivo ancora insieme per lo sviluppo della palla ovale

15:51 'Even', un film sul femminicidio al Link-Tropea Communication Meeting

15:51 Covid oggi Abruzzo 2.195 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 28 luglio

15:40 Mannheimer: "Forza Italia al 20%? Possibile se Berlusconi fa campagna straordinaria"

15:32 Il credito specializzato nei primi tre mesi del 2022 ha superato i livelli pre-pandemia

15:27 Figc, sì a multiproprietà club fino al 2028

15:23 Elezioni, sondaggista Noto: "20% a Fi con Berlusconi? Se sarà campagna di valore, + 6-7%"

15:20 F1, Vettel annuncia il ritiro: "Lascio dopo Mondiale 2022"

15:16 Covid oggi Calabria 2.201 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 28 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KEENON Robotics Celebrates Brand Day With Triple Surprise

28 luglio 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, a world-leading pioneer in the unmanned delivery industry, proclaimed July 28th as its brand day. As a critical opportunity to connect with clients and offer enhanced service and several benefits, KEENON Brand Day 2022 takes a combined approach of online and offline events. In addition to ongoing social media updates, multiform offline events are held in six business regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

KEENON Brand Day is designed to show thankfulness and bring three major upgrades to its consistently supportive clients all over the globe. KEENON knows that it is the trust of customers and competitive core-technology that make a company everlasting.

"Since our founding in 2010, KEENON Robotics has made an amazing journey for 12 years and has become a world's leading commercial service robot company. I would like to express sincere gratitude to our dearest business partners. We will always be dedicated to R&D so as to provide better products and service for clients," said Tony Li, CEO and founder of KEENON Robotics.

Up to now, with over 30,000 robots operating in more than 600 cities daily, KEENON robot servers have been seen in manifold fields. Through utilizing artificial intelligence, KEENON Robotics will step up efforts to help improve efficiency of the service industry worldwide and ensure a harmonious coexistence between humans and technology.

Information About KEENON Brand Day:

Brand Upgrade. KEENON Robotics introduces three sub-brands for three main product lines, which are DINERBOT for the food delivery robot before, BUTLERBOT for the building delivery robot, and GUIDERBOT for the guiding robot, as it seeks to offer thoughtful service and meet the needs of different business scenarios.

Product Update. KEENON Robotics officially releases DINERBOT T8 laser version to the global market and pre-releases brand new robot waiter named DINERBOT T2 Pro.

Service Enhancement. Effective July 28th, KEENON aftersales program, KEENON ON-care, provides certain service extension for clients after July 1st 2022.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867367/KEENON_Brand_Day.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Altro Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza as its brand day multiform offline events across North America form
Vedi anche
News to go
Arriva il bonus bus, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Elezioni 2022, centrodestra: intesa nel vertice
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, ecco RPO per bloccarle
News to go
Ragusa, Gdf Catania confisca 8 società a a imprenditore vicino a clan Stidda
News to go
Assalto al Congresso Usa, aperta indagine su Trump
News to go
Europeo femminile di calcio, domenica la finale Inghilterra-Germania
News to go
Covid, torna il lockdown a Wuhan
News to go
Dl semplificazioni, Federproprietà: "Complica accordi su contratti d'affitto"
News to go
Istat: crescita diseguale tra prezzi e stipendi in primo semestre 2022
News to go
Istat: a luglio crolla fiducia consumatori
News to go
'Elogio all'instabilità', per Mattarella un ventaglio evocativo
News to go
Foggia, bombe contro negozi: due arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza