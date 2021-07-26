Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:32
Keeping cool in Tokyo - heat and humidity measures under the microscope

26 luglio 2021 | 15.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Equestrian Dressage competitions are already well underway and, by tomorrow morning, all equine athletes will have settled into their temporary home at the historic Equestrian Park venue in Baji Koen, with the arrival of the final batch of Show Jumping horses. To allow our equine and human athletes to optimise their performance in the Tokyo climate, comprehensive heat and humidity protocols have been put in place by the FEI and the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic & Paralympic Games (TOCOG).

Example of monitoring horses in work using thermal imaging cameras at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. © FEI.

The FEI has been working on minimising the impact of heat and humidity on performance since before the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, and the work on Tokyo 2020 is a continuation of that. 

Heat countermeasures in place onsite at both Equestrian venues for equine athletes:

Heat countermeasures in place onsite at both Equestrian venues for humans:

READ MORE

ImagesImages available on FEI Flickr for editorial use only.

FEI Social Media

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, FEI-YouTube

#Equestrian #Dressage #Eventing #Showjumping #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Video contentAll video footage is available at https://fei.broadcast-content.tv/ with the following login details: media@fei.org Password: FEI2018

Media ToolkitView the FEI Equestrian Media Toolkit here

Follow all media updates and competition results throughout the Games.

Click here for more information on Equestrian at the Olympic Games

About FEI

Media contact:

Shannon GibbonsFEI Media Relations & Media Operations ManagerShannon.gibbons@fei.org+41 78 750 61 46

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581259/FEI_Thermal_image_Tokyo_2020.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578235/Logo.jpg

FEI Logo

