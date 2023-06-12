Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Keeping up with PHNIX in 2023 Intersolar Europe Expo

12 giugno 2023 | 10.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

At a glance 

Intersolar Europe 2023, the world's top solar industry exhibition, is coming. PHNIX will showcase its advanced PV-coupling solutions and heat pumps at B5.540 from 14-16 June in Munich.

Photovoltaic(PV) and heat pump from a global viewpoint

The Paris Agreement, signed by UN member countries, aims to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. The EU's "Fit for 55" package targets a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. All signs are pointing in the right direction: renewable-energy-oriented transition. 

SolarPower Europe's 2022 report showed a 47% growth in the European market with 41.4 GW of new capacity, while the European Heat Pump Association's 2022 stats revealed a 38% growth rate, surpassing the previous year's 34% increase in sales.

Generally speaking, 2022 has witnessed the prosperity of PV and heat pump. Both of them are great options for low carbon energy solution. In fact it is more efficient to pair them to achieve Net-Zero. 

Spot excellences at PHNIX on the site

PHNIX will present its comprehensive green energy solution for home, which is a combination of its state-of-the-art heat pump technology and PV system.

As a matter of fact, The EU F-gas Regulation aims to reduce emissions of fluorinated greenhouse gases and sets limits for the GWP value of refrigerants used in newly installed air source heat pumps. From Jan 1, 2020, the limit is 750 and will be further reduced to 150 by Jan 1, 2025.

As one of the leaders in the heat pump industry, PHNIX offers a wide portfolio using R290 refrigerant with GWP just 3. On the show, visitors can take a closer look at its innovative heat pumps that are capable of connecting with the PV system. 

Exhibits on the show:

*House Heating, Cooling+DHW Heat Pump:

*All-in-one Heat Pump Water Heater

*Commercial HVAC Heat Pump

*Swimming Pool Heat Pump:

 

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092773/Keeping_up_with_PHNIX_in_2023_Intersolar_Europe_Expo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keeping-up-with-phnix-in-2023-intersolar-europe-expo-301846869.html

in Evidenza