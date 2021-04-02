Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 15:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:20 Zona arancione per Veneto, Marche e Trento

15:20 Covid Israele, crollano i contagi

14:59 Pasqua zona rossa, Bassetti: "Scelta ipocrita"

14:47 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 424 contagi: bollettino dati 2 aprile

14:44 Covid Basilicata, oggi 170 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 2 aprile

14:42 Osho: "Da Scanzi a Gruber, moralismo può essere arma a doppio taglio"

14:31 Covid Italia, Lopalco: "Auguri di Pasqua facciamoli per telefono"

14:28 Chiara Ferragni contro Lombardia: "Nonna di Fedez vaccinata dopo mia denuncia"

14:28 Morte Astori, processo: chiesti 1 anno e 6 mesi per medico

14:20 Violentata torna per evitare revenge porn, viene stuprata di nuovo

14:07 Lazio zona arancione ma ad "alta probabilità rischio alto"

13:55 M5S, "se Conte dà garanzie noi fuoriusciti potremmo rientrare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

KEHUA Ranked 5th in Global Modular UPS Market

02 aprile 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KEHUA TECH (002335.SZ) has been ranked 5th in market share for modular UPS, according to Omdia, a global research leader that serves technology industry. KEHUA is a global technology company providing integrated solutions for power protection and energy conservation.

According to Modular UPS Hardware Market Tracker-2020 Analysis (Report) released by Omdia, KEHUA ranked 5th in the global market, 3rd in the Latin American and Asian markets, and 4th in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

With advantages such as reliability, flexibility and energy-saving, modular UPS is gradually becoming the focus of the market. As it said in the Report, Modular UPS technology accounts for 12.2% of the UPS hardware market. By 2024, this proportion is expected to reach 13.3%. Among the top 9 entities, KEHUA is one of the three companies which have expanded market presence.

The YoY change of the Market Share of World Modular UPS Suppliers

KEHUA's performance can be boiled down to its continuous investment in R&D. The company has made several technological breakthroughs in recent years.

In January 2021, KEHUA released the global-first 125kW modular UPS, representing a new level of R&D for UPS. As a world-leading UPS brand, the company has shown strong influence in more than 100 countries and regions.

Besides, KEHUA has constructed seven self-built data centers in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou which covers an area of over 23,000m2 with more than 28,000 cabinets.

To better adapt to the market trend of modular UPS, KEHUA would continue to develop advanced technology and enhance its core technology competitiveness. Upholding rigorous standards of safety and reliability, KEHUA will offer more reliable, efficient and high-quality solutions for IDC construction in the digital era.

About KEHUA

Established in 1988 and went public in 2010, KEHUA is a leading power conversion expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in Critical Power, Renewables Energy and Cloud Infrastructure. Business involves UPS, solar inverter, energy storage, IDC construction and O&M.

For more information:Web: www.kehua.com Email: marketing@kehua.comName: Jon ZhangTel: +86 (0592) 516 5883

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479428/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479509/Kehua_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Global Modular UPS market global technology company gruppo di continuità market share
Vedi anche
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza