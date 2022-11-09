KellyOCG Names Adelle Harrington EMEA Vice President for MSP, Adjacent Workforce Solutions to Support Regional Growth

Harrington will lead the development of integrated talent strategies that assist KellyOCG clients with achieving business results

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, has appointed Adelle Harrington vice president, EMEA for KellyOCG Managed Service Provider (MSP) and adjacent workforce solutions, including Statement of Work, Direct Sourcing, and Consulting. She will report to KellyOCG President Tammy Browning and is a member of the business unit's senior leadership team.

In her new role, Harrington will work with KellyOCG clients to deliver and implement long-term, more integrated and smarter talent strategies that optimise organisational performance and improve business agility by leveraging a range of tech-enabled workforce solutions and highly-skilled workers from across the full talent landscape.

"Supporting our clients in EMEA with their workforce challenges and expanding our regional footprint is a top priority for KellyOCG. I'm confident that Adelle is the ideal choice to lead these efforts given her global experience and local focus, successful track record with clients, deep solution expertise, and extensive local and global market insights," said Browning.

A well-rounded leader with more than 19 years of experience in the workforce solutions industry, Harrington has moved through leadership positions in operations, solution design, product development, workforce planning and advisory services spanning EMEA and APAC with global responsibility. Most recently, she was the global practice lead for KellyOCG Consulting working with clients to design future-state workforce strategies to meet their business goals.

Harrington joined Kelly in 2003 as a temp consultant and later moved to APAC where she joined the Outsourcing business. There, she managed several of Kelly's first MSPs in the region and helped establish offices and teams in various countries growing Kelly's regional presence. Harrington returned to EMEA in 2009 to manage several global MSP programmes.

Passionate about driving change and encouraging innovation, Harrington promotes adaptability as a key value among her team and colleagues in today's fast-paced business environment. She is a Certified Contingent Workforce Professional by Staffing Industry Analysts and a certified Strategic Workforce Planner by the Human Capital Institute. Harrington is also a Lean Six Sigma – Green Belt and a certified Kaizen Foundation and Practitioner.

"I'm honoured to lead the KellyOCG EMEA team as we help more clients reimagine their workforce strategies to meet their business objectives," said Harrington. "The KellyOCG EMEA team is a powerhouse of experts with vast knowledge and expertise across solution design, technology and change management. Together, we will raise the standard of what it means to be the provider of choice for integrated talent strategies."

KellyOCG has been getting to the core of workforce challenges for our clients in EMEA for almost 20 years. Our team of 160 experts from 29 countries welcomes open and honest discussions to understand the real issues clients face. Whether our clients need an MSP, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Direct Sourcing, or adjacent solution, our team of trusted advisors, with their global knowledge and local market expertise, will design the right workforce solution to make the biggest impact in your organization.

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivalled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programmes that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

