Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:18 Meloni non sarà a Monaco per Conferenza sicurezza

16:15 Reddito cittadinanza, a gennaio 2023 respinte 46.250 domande

16:13 Terremoto Siria, giallo su tentato rapimento bimba nata sotto macerie

16:12 Ruby ter, Karima: "Contenta per assoluzione Berlusconi"

16:09 Ucraina, Parlamento europeo: sì a invio jet militari a Kiev

15:57 Migranti, ripescato cadavere in decomposizione al largo di Lampedusa

15:56 Industria 4.0, Zerynth lancia la 'Industrial IoT & Ai Platform'

15:47 Salerno, inchiesta appalti: gip dispone archiviazione per De Luca

15:39 Pd, Claudio Amendola: "Mi sa che alle primarie voto Schlein, è di sinistra"

15:22 Roma, investì e uccise 20enne in scooter: ex agente condannato a 7 anni

15:10 Esercito, cambio al Comando della Brigata Aosta

15:04 Mondiali Sci, Brignone argento nel gigante femminile: oro Shiffrin

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES GOLD STANDARD TURNING INSERT GRADE WITH ADVANCED COATING TECHNOLOGY

16 febbraio 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KCP25C grade with KENGold™ coating sets new standard for wear and productivity in steel turning

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), a leader in metal-cutting tools and solutions, has introduced a new, higher performance turning grade with an advanced coating technology. KCP25C with KENGold™ is the first choice for metal-cutting inserts with improved wear and higher metal removal rates for steel-turning applications.

"Our high performance KCP25C grade inserts with KENGold coating technology set a new standard for machinists working across a variety of steel turning applications," said Vice President of Global Product Management Scott Etling. "This gold standard turning insert delivers a one-two performance punch of higher metal removal rates and improved wear resistance, meaning our customers can machine longer and with greater productivity and efficiency than before. Additionally, the insert's gold flank makes it easy to visually identify wear, maximize edge use and reduce waste."

KCP25C is the first-choice carbide grade for turning inserts in general purpose applications in a variety of steel materials and delivers consistent, repeatable performance. KENGold is a proprietary, multi-layer coating technology with enhanced pre- and post-coat processes that deliver an effective thermal barrier for greater crater wear resistance, typically experienced in these types of machining applications.

Key features and benefits of KCP25C with KENGold:

KCP25C with KENGold is an example of how Kennametal's global modernization investments are enabling the company to innovate higher-performing products for customers. The company uses nextgeneration chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology to produce the coating while advanced pressing and surface treatment technologies deliver tighter tolerance levels than ever before, resulting in a more consistent, reliable tool life.

Kennametal has released KCP25C with KENGold in the most common insert shapes and styles: C, D, S, T, V and W. Longer term, the company plans to expand on KCP25C with additional turning insert shapes and styles—all featuring the KENGold coating technology.

For more information about the KENGold advanced coating technology and KCP25C grade, visit: https://www.kennametal.com/us/en/products/metalworking-tools/turning/coating-technologies/kengold.html.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003464/Kennametal_KENGold.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003465/Kennametal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kennametal-introduces-gold-standard-turning-insert-grade-with-advanced-coating-technology-301748453.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES gold standard turning insert GRADE gold standard sistema aureo GRADE
Vedi anche
News to go
Anarchici, minacce di morte a manager in volantino Fai
News to go
Superbonus, Ance: "Su blocco crediti immediata soluzione o tracollo"
News to go
Bonus raccolta differenziata 2023: cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Addio a Raquel Welch
News to go
Ucraina, sirene di allarme in tutto il Paese
News to go
Droga, traffico internazionale e spaccio: 18 arresti
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, venerdì 17 sciopero nazionale
News to go
Vaccini covid, 3 miliardi di euro a rischio per mancato utilizzo
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "In 10 anni 10mila medici in fuga dall'Italia"
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, Haley in campo per nomination
News to go
Nato, Crosetto a Bruxelles per Consiglio Atlantico
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, scatta procedura infrazione Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza