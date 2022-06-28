Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 03:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:53 Fedez e J-Ax fanno ballare Milano con 'Love Mi'

23:06 Ius Scholae, la legge sulla cittadinanza arriva in Aula

22:23 Assalto a Capitol Hill, "Trump voleva raggiungere manifestanti"

22:08 Caso Epstein, 20 anni di carcere per Ghislaine Maxwell

21:52 Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video

21:24 Nato, ecco perché Turchia dice sì a Svezia e Finlandia

21:16 Covid Francia, la sentenza: no risarcimento per parenti di malati morti

20:59 Wimbledon 2022, Sonego al secondo turno: risultati degli italiani

20:53 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.375 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 28 giugno

20:36 Governo, Conte: "M5S dà contributo ma vuole essere ascoltato"

20:01 La famiglia Borsellino: "Diritto alla verità". Il 12 luglio Camera consiglio

19:57 Nato, Biden-Sanchez: "Su Ucraina Putin dovrà rendere conto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kensing Announces Acquisition of Vitae Naturals

28 giugno 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Transaction Creates a Global Leader in Plant Sterol Esters and Natural Vitamin E

KANKAKEE, Ill., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of Natural Vitamin E, Plant Sterols and high-purity surfactants, and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced its acquisition of Vitae Naturals ("Vitae"), a leading producer of Plant Sterol Esters and Non-GMO Natural Vitamin E derivatives for the food, nutrition and skin care end-markets.

"We are pleased to bring Vitae Naturals into the Kensing family," said Serge Rogasik, Chief Executive Officer of Kensing. "This acquisition is highly complementary, strengthens our footprint in Europe and enables further expansion in food ingredients. This is an exciting time for both companies and we look forward to partnering with the Vitae team to accelerate our growth objectives."

Founded in 2000 in Talavera de la Reina, Spain, Vitae Naturals manufactures Plant Sterol Esters under the Vitasterol® brand and Natural Vitamin E derivatives under the Vitapherole® brand. Plant Sterol Esters have been clinically proven to naturally lower cholesterol and help fight heart disease when added to margarine spreads, yogurts, and supplements. Natural Vitamin E derivatives are primarily used in vitamin supplements and as natural antioxidants in food and cosmetic applications. Vitae Naturals serves a large set of global customers in more than 40 countries across five continents.

"Our businesses share similar values and we are delighted to become a part of the Kensing team," said Rafael Cano Mariblanca, General Manager of Vitae Naturals. "Kensing provides a strong platform to build upon our position in our existing markets and expand further into the personal care market. Together, we have a truly diversified footprint with numerous opportunities for growth."

ABOUT KENSING

Kensing, LLC is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of specialty chemicals derived from vegetable-oils including plant sterols, natural vitamin E, anionic surfactants and esters. Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and agricultural markets. Kensing is uniquely focused on providing customers with a superior level of service, agility and expert collaboration to help them develop improved products. To learn more, please visit www.kensingsolutions.com.

ABOUT VITAE NATURALS

Vitae Naturals is a Spanish company founded as Vitae Caps, S.A. in February 2000 with a strong international focus. Vitae's products are sold in more than 40 countries across five continents to nutrition and food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and animal feed sector. Vitae's manufacturing facility is based in Talavera de la Reina. Vitae's product range includes proprietary formulations – antioxidant systems, microencapsulated vitamin E and plant sterol esters. To learn more, please visit: www.vitaenaturals.com.

ABOUT ONE ROCK

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACTHallie ErlichProsek Partners for One Rock Capitalpro-onerock@prosek.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Global leader azienda leader Transaction Creates leader
Vedi anche
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
News to go
Traffico di droga dal Sudamerica, 19 arresti
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza