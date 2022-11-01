Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

KENSING COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HOPEWELL, VA AMPHOTERIC SURFACTANTS AND SPECIALTY ESTERS OPERATIONS FROM EVONIK CORPORATION

01 novembre 2022 | 13.01
KANKAKEE, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of natural vitamin E, plant sterols, specialty esters and high-purity anionic surfactants, and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of the Hopewell, Virginia amphoteric surfactants and specialty esters manufacturing operations from Evonik Corporation ("Evonik").

"This transaction expands our existing surfactant and specialty esters product offerings and we're pleased to officially welcome our colleagues at the Hopewell site into the Kensing family," said Serge Rogasik, Chief Executive Officer of Kensing. "This transaction marks our second add-on acquisition since becoming a standalone company in June 2021. We look forward to building on this momentum by actively pursuing additional strategic opportunities aimed at providing our customers with an expanded range of high quality, plant-based products and strengthening our leading position in our core markets."

The amphoteric surfactants and specialty esters products acquired by Kensing in this transaction primarily serve the personal care market, with a focus on skin care, hair care and oral care applications and are widely regarded in the industry as leaders in quality and reliability.

ABOUT KENSING

Kensing, LLC is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of specialty chemicals derived from vegetable-oils including plant sterols, natural vitamin E, anionic surfactants and esters. Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and agricultural markets. Kensing is uniquely focused on providing customers with a superior level of service, agility and expert collaboration to help them develop improved products. To learn more, please visit www.kensingsolutions.com.

ABOUT EVONIK

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.38 billion in 2021. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. About 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit: https://history.evonik.com/en.

ABOUT ONE ROCK

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT Julia CohenProsek Partners for One Rock Capital pro-onerock@prosek.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kensing-completes-acquisition-of-hopewell-va-amphoteric-surfactants-and-specialty-esters-operations-from-evonik-corporation-301662569.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza