Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 23:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:40 Qatargate, il giudice Claise lascia l'inchiesta

23:24 Titanic, sottomarino disperso: chi è a bordo, quanto può resistere

23:02 Direzione Pd, Ucraina e M5S tra i temi più dibattuti. Bonaccini a Schlein: "Serve scatto"

22:58 Napoli, clochard picchiato a morte da due persone

22:52 Olimpia-Virtus 79-72 in gara 5, Milano avanti 3-2 in finale scudetto

22:40 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia e Pd crescono

22:36 Elon Musk: "In Italia dovete fare figli"

22:16 Incidente Casal Balocco, TheBorderline non guadagneranno più da canale su YouTube

22:13 Venus Williams eterna, a 43 anni batte Giorgi a Birmingham

20:57 Plusvalenze Juventus, Andrea Agnelli presenta ricorso al Tar

20:42 Libero e Virgilio mail down, Italiaonline: "Oggi accessibili, ora ristori"

20:30 Giorgia Meloni riceve Tom Cruise: "'Mission impossible' anche nostro pane quotidiano"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel Salt production

19 giugno 2023 | 23.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF), GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg have announced a collaboration to investigate the feasibility of developing a LEU fuel salt production facility in South Korea. The three companies share the common vision of pursuing a position within fluoride fuel salt supply for the global 4th generation nuclear energy market.

Seaborg's CMSR uses a low enriched fluoride fuel salt which is not yet commercially available. KNF brings extensive nuclear fuel production and fluorides handling knowledge, while GS E&C have broad experience in a variety of engineering and construction projects. Seaborg is engaged with a number of research partners covering different aspects of the fuel salt and its properties, and the partners thus have a solid foundation to investigate the path to commercialisation of fuel salt production. 

Mr. Choi Ik-Soo, (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

"KEPCO Nuclear Fuel wants to explore adding molten salt fuel for 4th generation reactors to our portfolio, enabling us to stay on the forefront of nuclear fuel development in a strive to serve our clients", said Mr. Choi Ik-Soo (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

"The development within molten salt reactors looks promising, and nuclear fuel for 4th generation reactors is a very interesting business opportunity for GS E&C, which fits very well with our long-term strategic goals", said Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

"We are excited to enter a collaboration with such esteemed companies bringing us one step closer to securing LEU fuel salt for our CMSR. This agreement further strengthens Seaborg's engagement with Korean industrial partners," said Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

Contact:  Kate Hesager, kate.hesager@seaborg.com, +45 31213034

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105385/Seaborg_KNF_GS_signing.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kepco-nuclear-fuel-gs-engineering--construction-and-seaborg-sign-a-memorandum-of-understanding-for-fuel-salt-production-301854682.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN33035 en US Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Seaborg sign a memorandum share the Salt production facility Seaborg sign
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
News to go
Riforma giustizia, scontro tra Nordio e Anm
News to go
Peskov: "Accordo sul grano non ha prospettive"
News to go
M5S, ancora polemiche per le parole di Grillo
News to go
Quattordicesima 2023 per 10 milioni di italiani
News to go
Usa-Cina, Blinken incontra Qin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza