Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:20
comunicato stampa

Keymed Biosciences Releases 2021 Annual Results

30 marzo 2022 | 17.51
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHENGDU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX Code: 02162) released 2021 annual results.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS 

On July 8, 2021, Keymed was listed on the HKEX. During the Reporting Period, the Company continued proceeding the R&D of products and made the following progress with respect to pipeline and business operation:

Core product CM310 (IL-4Rα antibody):

Core product CM326 (TSLP antibody):

Core product CMG901 (Claudin 18.2 ADC):

CM313 (CD38 antibody):

Actively cooperation with external parties

In 2021, Keymed entered into cooperation with CSPC in respect to the interests in China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) of CM310 and CM326 in respiratory disease indications such as moderate-to-severe asthma and COPD. In September 2021, the Company strategically allied with CSPC to jointly identify, research, develop and commercialize one or more nervous system disease-related products.

In 2021, Keymed entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with InnoCare to develop first-in-class large-molecule innovative drugs.

Financial Position

