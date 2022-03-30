Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
comunicato stampa

KFC SPAIN LAUNCHES A REAL TIME MARKETING CAMPAIGN BASED ON THE SAHARAN DUST STORM COVERING THE COUNTRY

30 marzo 2022 | 09.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Download the HD campaign image here

Watch video here

MADRID, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks ago, a huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert completely covered several countries, including Spain, in dust. Its cities woke up to an orange sky, with all cars parked outside completely capped in dirt. KFC Spain, along with its creative partner agency PS21, took advantage of the situation to launch their latest real time marketing campaign, in which they turned cars into their own communication channel, becoming the iconic image of the campaign.

It all started with a Twitter post where the brand encouraged Spaniards to draw the KFC logo with their hand on their "breaded" cars to get two free Original Recipe chicken strips in any of the 76 KFC Auto in its restaurants throughout the country.

The initial tweet, "Let's do one thing: if you stop by any KFC Auto with a "breaded" car and the letters KFC painted with your finger, we'll give you two chicken strips with our real breading. This is not a joke. Restaurants are already notified" gathered more than 9.5 million impressions and 740,350 interactions on Twitter in the first 48 hours.

The campaign resulted in more than 1,000 citizens across Spain painting the KFC logo on their car and going to their nearest KFC Auto restaurant to enjoy their free Original Recipe chicken strips (more than 2,000 in total). And not just cars; some Spaniards were even more creative and used other vehicles such as bicycles or baby strollers to take advantage of the promotion.

Sergio Hernández, account director at PS21 explains that "At PS21 we are always committed to real campaigns that seek consumer participation and that are culturally relevant. In this case, combining intuition, creativity and responsiveness, we went a step further in the application of our "Always In" strategy by taking it to the real world. Breaking the Twitter barrier to take our message to the streets."

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776589/KFC_Spain.mp4  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776586/KFC_Spain.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
SAHARAN DUST STORM COVERING Kentucky Fried Chicken marketing musica country
in Evidenza