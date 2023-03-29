Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 13:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:12 Roma, anziana 94enne e il figlio trovati morti in casa a Labaro

12:05 Acquisti online, 1 su 5 viene reso. Torna indietro più della metà dei vestiti

11:57 Governo, Meloni: "Al lavoro 7 giorni su 7 per rivoluzionare l'Italia"

11:00 Ucraina, caccia F16 a Kiev? La risposta Usa

10:23 Gianni Minà, la camera ardente in Campidoglio a Roma

10:10 Novara, incendio in azienda chimica. Sindaco: "Tenere finestre chiuse"

10:01 Terremoto Molise, l'esperto: "Riattivata faglia di San Giuliano"

09:57 Perugia, coppia di coniugi trovati in casa senza vita

08:48 Auto, Pichetto: "Italia può essere grande produttore di e-fuel"

08:34 Settimana primaverile e variabile, ma domenica cambia tutto: previsioni meteo

07:32 Ucraina, Russia: "Guerra ibrida con Occidente durerà a lungo"

07:09 Terremoto Molise, scossa di magnitudo 4.6 in provincia di Campobasso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KFC Spain proves with its new campaign that is possible to move people by selling fried chicken

29 marzo 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

'Enjoy, it's beautiful'  the new campaign by the creative agency PS21 – The commercial shows the fact that expressing enjoyment is imperfect by capturing, in slow motion, different people face expressions while eating fried chicken.

MADRID, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoyment is imperfect. This statement is the main premise of "Enjoy, it's beautiful", the new creativity project for KFC by PS21 creativity agency. The piece goes, in slow motion, through seven different character face-expressions while eating fried chicken, showing-off genuineness in their faces and thus, celebrating something as basic as taste.

 

 

The spot, recorded over different Colonel Sanders restaurants in Madrid, shows seven different stories with a single common denominator: people in their minds having joy while eating their fried chicken. During the piece close-ups to face expressions goes one after the other while the famous  'You Are So Beautiful' by Joe Cocker is on-track, to reinforce through humor but with a poetic touch, the paradox of pleasure and subjective beauty

"In the advertising industry, we are used to seeing TV actors smiling at products as if they were telling a joke. Who eats while smiling? Who bites and chews with a picture-face? We all know that the more we enjoy something, the more ridiculous our grimaces become, and that's amazingly beautiful. This is the idea we want to share with the campaign, touching the audience with something basic as fried chicken," says Victor Blanco, executive creative director of PS21.

"This piece shows in a tangible and realistic way the experience of utmost enjoyment when eating KFC, moving you into an emotional state of mind in such an intimate and pleasurable moment as taking a bite of our fried chicken," according to Beatriz Martinez, brand manager of KFC Spain and Portugal.

"Enjoy, it's beautiful" is the new campaign of 'Regózalo', a communication platform launched in 2022 whose core is based on extreme enjoyment and KFC's most unique, key and differentiating element: the breading. The campaign includes 60', 30', 20' and 10' pieces that will run on TV, outdoor, online and graphic adaptations in restaurants during 2023. The pieces have been recorded by the director duo Biceps, from the production company Blur Films, the post-production work has been done by McNulty and Proximia is the media agency.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042006/PS21_KFC_Spain.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042007/PS21_KFC_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042008/PS21_KFC_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042009/PS21_KFC_3.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kfc-spain-proves-with-its-new-campaign-that-is-possible-to-move-people-by-selling-fried-chicken-301783807.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza pressing enjoyment slow motion pressing rallentatore
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Decreto bollette e sanità, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Fermo, Gdf scopre frode sui contributi Covid
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi non esclude altri click day per ingressi
News to go
Savona, droga tra le banane: sequestrati 83 chili di cocaina
News to go
Usura, allarme Confcommercio: 31mila imprese a rischio
News to go
Pnrr, Corte dei Conti: a febbraio trasferiti fondi per 4,8 miliardi
News to go
Venezia, 2.000 lavoratori irregolari nei cantieri navali
News to go
Terrorismo, no a estradizione per ex Br rifugiati in Francia
News to go
Francia, decima giornata di mobilitazione contro riforma pensioni
Auto, via libera Ue a regole su stop diesel e benzina dal 2035
News to go
Auto verdi, accordo Ue su stazioni di ricarica
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza