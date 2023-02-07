Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KGP Services, a Circet company, acquires Further Enterprise Solutions (FES) to expand its RF Engineering and Optimization services to the wireless communications industry

07 febbraio 2023 | 09.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FARIBAULT, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet, a global network services provider, and its U.S. entity KGP Services, a leading provider of network services throughout the U.S., announce today the acquisition of Further Enterprise Solutions (FES), a leading provider of RF Engineering & Optimization, Installation & Commissioning, Staff Augmentation, and Decommissioning Services for the wireless communications industry.

Founded in 2002, FES employs 300+ highly specialized wireless services professionals, supporting critical network engineering, integration, and optimization services for leading communication service and equipment providers. The addition of FES will expand Circet / KGP Services' existing wireless services capabilities and expertise, providing customers a unique and comprehensive end-to-end wireless services offering.

Trevor Putrah, CEO of KGP Services, commented: "The addition of FES provides KGP Services with more robust technical capabilities in the areas of RF Engineering and Optimization, complementary to our current suite of wireless network services. We are very excited to work with the FES team to drive additional value to existing and new customers by providing a true turn-key wireless services offering."

Hooman Parsia, CEO of Further Enterprise Solutions, commented: "FES is honored to join the growing Circet and KGP Services family. We could not ask for a better partner in pursuit of best-in-class service offerings for our wireless services customers."

About KGP Services and Circet

KGP Services, a Circet company, is a leading provider of communications network services and is a trusted partner to customers who build, own, and operate high-speed fiber, wireless, and cloud networks across North America. Our experienced team of over 2,000 professionals combines complete end-to-end capabilities with a customer-first culture to provide custom and turn-key solutions, spanning design, engineering, installation, integration, and maintenance for all technologies across Inside Plant (ISP), Outside Plant (OSP), and Wireless. Our customers include communications service providers, MSOs, cloud service providers, utilities/electric co-ops, municipalities, and others.

KGP Services is part of Circet Group, a global network services provider with operations in France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Spain, Greece, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Morocco, Switzerland, Romania, and the U.S. In 2022, the Circet Group realized combined revenue of over 3.4 billion euros, with 15,000 employees across the various countries of operation.

To learn more visit: www.kgpco.com/KGPServices and www.circet.com/

About Further Enterprise Solutions

FES delivers innovative RF, Site Deployment, Integration, and Optimization services to the telecommunications industry, enabling clients to achieve critical network efficiencies. Our highly skilled service professionals engage with industry leading national clients through turn-key projects managed and delivered by FES in close collaboration with local market teams. Over the past 21 years, FES has developed vast experience designing all technologies and equipment vendor platforms including new site turn-ups, technology upgrades, and improvement of poorly performing areas in mature networks.

To learn more visit: www.furtherllc.com

Contact:Barbara Baldwinbarbara.baldwin@kgpco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996927/KGPServices_FES.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kgp-services-a-circet-company-acquires-further-enterprise-solutions-fes-to-expand-its-rf-engineering-and-optimization-services-to-the-wireless-communications-industry-301739906.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza global network services provider acquires Further Enterprise Solutions fornitore d'accesso provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza