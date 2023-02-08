Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:27
comunicato stampa

Kigen and Skylo work together to bring eSIM and satellite connectivity to expand the potential of 5G IoT

08 febbraio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- Kigen, a global security leader in IoT enablement with its SIM, eSIM, and iSIM technology solutions, and Skylo, a Satellite Network or Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) operator focused on connecting anything, anywhere, are together making satellite connectivity integration frictionless for device makers, allowing for seamless transitions between cellular and satellite connectivity via Skylo's SIM profile. This combination is particularly attractive for devices used in challenging environments, where relying on terrestrial cellular networks alone can be problematic, and is being adopted by market leaders in rugged technology, Bullitt.

This breakthrough form of connectivity over satellite leverages the latest 3GPP NB-NTN standards. Skylo chose Kigen for various reasons: as a fast-moving and flexible enabler of digital SIM solutions, proven with over two billion SIMs; Kigen has existing integrations and adoption by leading carriers. This is in line with a focus on growing the cellular market and unlocking new secure IoT use cases for enhanced customer experience with the Future of SIM.

"We don't require any change in behavior when you use our satellite network, as compared to when you use your terrestrial cellular network," said Dr. Andrew Nutall, Chief Technology Officer for Skylo. "To that end, working with Kigen has allowed us to make our network extremely accessible using the same supply chains and processes that are well established across the cellular industry today, requiring minimal to no change in behavior for device makers who want to build Skylo's connectivity into their devices or for enterprises who want to add satellite connectivity to their compatible IoT devices."

Skylo is built on top of the established and open 3GPP standards, using existing satellites with licensed spectrum together with existing modems inside devices, without requiring custom hardware and protocols. By being standards-based, Skylo is 100% interoperable with all terrestrial carriers today, and its patented NTN RAN, Core, SIM management and provisioning system and entire end-to-end tech stack builds on top of the standards to make satellite connectivity as simple as choosing the right carrier and data plan.

"Skylo's service has allowed cellular devices using our SIMs to extend users' coverage onto satellites," said Loic Bonvarlet, SVP of Product Marketing for Kigen. "This is a huge step towards democratizing global connectivity. Using the same onboarding, provisioning, and SIM authentication processes that our OEM customers are familiar with today allows them to get to innovative products faster."

Kigen and Skylo will be together at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona the week of February 27 - March 1. Join the 5G IoT Summit during MWC'23 on March 1 in Hall 7, Theatre 6 from 13:00-15:00 (CET) to see Kigen and Skylo discuss their solution and its adoption on-stage.

About Kigen

At Kigen, we are making the future of securing connectivity simple. As simple as can be. Together with our partners and customers, we are unlocking new opportunities as Integrated SIM (iSIM) and eSIM become the mainstream choice for connected device security. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2 billion SIMs. Our GSMA-certified remote SIM provisioning and eSIM services drive this momentum further placing us among top 5 eSIM vendors globally. As an Arm-founded company, we bring an ecosystem approach to driving innovation and collaboration. Find out more on @Kigen_Ltd on Twitter and LinkedIn about #futureofSIM or speak to a member of our team below.

Contact:                                                                                                              

Bee Hayes-Thakore                                                                        Erin McMahon                                                                 VP of Marketing                                                                               Account Directorpress@kigen.com                                                                           kigen@publitek.com 

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is an NTN service provider based in Palo Alto, CA, offering a service that allows cellular modems and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech or contact info@skylo.tech.  

Contact:Rosa LearHead of Marketingpress@skylo.tech 

To view and download images of Kigen and Skylo partnership, visit https://we.tl/t-z7i4w4orqo 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kigen-and-skylo-work-together-to-bring-esim-and-satellite-connectivity-to-expand-the-potential-of-5g-iot-301741724.html

