Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:55 Covid, dopo forme gravi rischio depressione e alterazioni cervello

12:42 Terza dose, Pregliasco: "Sarà ultima, poi richiamo vaccino solo a fragili"

12:39 Renzi: "In tribunale contro Travaglio e il mio vicino di casa"

12:39 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 11 novembre

12:25 No Green pass, Salvini: "Lamorgese garantisca diritto manifestazioni"

12:15 Una lente innovativa trasforma lo smartphone in un microscopio in grado di fare analisi batteriologiche

12:13 Iren, Boero: "In piano 2030 accelerazione crescita per linee esterne"

12:11 Iren, ad Armani: "In piano 2030 raddoppio business con 12,7 mld investimenti"

12:04 Terza dose vaccino, Viola: "No dubbi, farla senza paura"

12:01 Iren, nei nove mesi utile netto di 242 mln, +57,6%

11:50 Il giornalista Marco Bova racconta 'Matteo Messina Denaro, latitante di Stato'

11:46 Covid, Speranza: "Numeri contagi in Europa richiedono grande attenzione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kikitrade announces joint venture with Oxford Frontier to launch a digital asset trading platform targeting the Middle Eastern markets

11 novembre 2021 | 12.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kikitrade raised a total of $12M in 2021 to accelerate its growth in the APAC markets, backed by investors from the likes of British hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard, Dragonfly Capital and blockchain gaming unicorn Animoca Brands. It progresses forward with an aim to popularise digital assets adoption among everyday people, particularly the Generation Z, millennials and non-finance professionals.  

Spearheaded by the UAE and Bahrain, the Middle East region is developing increasingly favorable regulatory regimes for digital assets to attract technology talent and enterprises. With the speedy development of Metaverse and broader acceptance, blockchain-based assets will become an important driver of the next wave of financial technology.           

Kikitrade aims to provide a cryptocurrency investment platform and to create an "interactive and educationable" in-app community by integrating social and gaming elements to the platform. Whilst Kikitrade will focus the product and technical development for the retail investors in the countries, Oxford Frontier will secure local licenses and localise the platform with its solid knowledge and network in the Middle East, and expertise in the areas of online trading, capital markets, and blockchain. Kikitrade and Oxford Frontier will deeply synergise after the formation of the joint venture.   

Muhammad Ali Khwaja, the CEO of Oxford Frontier, said: "We are encouraged by the regulatory initiatives in the Middle East and we think Kikitrade would be the ideal platform, especially for those investors who are new to digital assets, especially the Generation Z. We are delighted with our partnership with Kikitrade. We will be looking to hire a technology and sales team to accelerate its market expansion."

Allen Ng, co-founder of Kikitrade, said: "The Middle East has become that provides an outstanding roster of customers with a friendly regulatory environment for digital assets. Kikitrade will extend its product and technical development expertise to set foot in the Middle Eastern markets. We are excited to join Oxford Frontier in this venture which has deep knowledge of fintech businesses and the Middle Eastern markets."

About Kikitrade

Kikitrade is a social investment platform that allows beginners to purchase and manage digital assets at ease, with a minimum investment amount of just US$1. The company was incubated by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) in 2020, a digital assets group that has participated in many renowned blockchain projects. Kikitrade strives to be the most secure and user-friendly gateway for millennials and first-time investors to start their crypto investments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685730/logo_horizontal_01_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
digital asset trading platform targeting attività asset
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo oggi in Sicilia, pioggia e allagamenti
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, Gdf sventa truffa da 60 mln di euro
News to go
Cop 26, accordo Usa - Cina su clima
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Italia sempre più calda, nel 2020 temperatura +1,5 gradi
News to go
Covid oggi Cina, rinviata anche la maratona di Shanghai
News to go
Papa: "Non stancatevi di fare il bene"
News to go
Terza dose vaccino Covid, da 1 dicembre a chi ha tra 40 e 60 anni
News to go
Covid oggi Germania, 236 morti in 24 ore
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
News to go
Catania, strangolò compagno cella mentre dormiva: arrestato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza