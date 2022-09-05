Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:18
07:21 Canada, 10 morti in accoltellamento di massa: caccia ai ricercati

07:05 Elezioni 2022, sanzioni alla Russia: le posizioni dei leader

00:12 Canada, attacco con coltello: 10 morti e 15 feriti

23:49 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Nostra bandiera tornerà in Crimea"

22:40 Udinese-Roma 4-0, poker bianconero e aggancio in classifica - Video

22:13 Cori antisemiti contro il Milan nel derby

22:01 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Meloni premier non spaventa"

21:27 Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi e il 'consiglio': "Votate Pd se..."

20:57 US Open 2022, Berrettini ai quarti di finale

20:28 Mostra Venezia, Penelope Cruz balla sul red carpet e incanta il Lido - Video

20:22 Bocelli e la serenata delle fan - Video

20:12 Serie A, Verona-Sampdoria 2-1 - Video

comunicato stampa

King Steel Joins Forces with Siemens to Bring Taiwan to the Forefront of Green Manufacturing

05 settembre 2022 | 06.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Taiwanese manufacturing powerhouse and German multinational are partnering up to reduce carbon emissions and save energy in manufacturing processes

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan King Steel Machinery Co. and German multinational conglomerate Siemens have joined forces, in collaboration with industrial equipment supplier Ruhyih Automation, to begin integrating digital twin technologies into injection molding machines. The agreement ensures energy and carbon reduction throughout the entire industry by incorporating energy efficiency from the very start of the production process. Through this agreement, the three parties will help launch Taiwan to the forefront of a global sustainable manufacturing push.

Representatives from the three companies met at the 20th Taiwan-Germany Joint Business Council Meeting, where high-level officials from both countries' economic ministries attended to discuss economic and sustainability initiatives. The highlight of the event was the signing of a tri-party cooperation agreement between Siemens Taiwan, King Steel, and Ruhyih Automation. This is not the first time the three manufacturing giants have worked together. Last year, they joined forces to promote Industry 4.0, each bringing its own unique expertise to the table.

It would be difficult to find a more compatible trio. Siemens Taiwan has been advocating Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and automation solutions for some time. King Steel, a pioneer in the manufacture of elastic foam making machinery, is committed to innovation and bringing its vision to life of sustainable manufacturing across the shoe-making industry and beyond. Meanwhile, Ruhyih Automation, one of Siemens distributors, specializes in technical services and product development for the automatic control industry.

The latest deal sees the three global players joining hands again to represent Taiwan and Germany by promoting energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and information security, in addition to continuing to support the advancement of ESG 4.0, combination of ESG & Industrie 4.0. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889692/A.jpg

